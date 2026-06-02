How To Upgrade The Flavor Of Prime Rib By Poking Holes In It

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There are myriad ways one can employ to imbue meat with greater flavor, from marinating pork chops in ginger beer to using a culinary syringe to inject your turkey with Cajun butter. However, you may find the best prime rib too large and dense for methods like these. Instead, try picking up a blade and start poking holes in the beef — not out of frustration, but so you can stuff these openings with garlic, herbs, and other ingredients to ensure your prime rib is richly flavored both inside and out.

Fortunately, a simple demonstration of this method has been provided on TikTok by Cassie Yeung, author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook, "Bad B*tch in the Kitch." In the video, Yeung describes her "favorite thing to make for Christmas" — prime rib cooked to medium-rare, accompanied by au jus and a horseradish cream sauce. Yeung begins by combining a stick of softened butter with chopped rosemary and thyme, along with garlic powder, onion powder, Tony Chachere's seasoning (though she does not specify what variety), Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.

With a paring knife, Yeung then carefully stabs holes over the upper surface of her patted-dry rib roast, dips slivers of garlic in her butter mixture as a lubricant, and then sandwiches the garlic around some extra rosemary before shoving it in one of the holes. Repeating the process, Yeung adds that a chopstick can be used to push these flavor bombs into place. The beef is then slathered with the remaining butter mixture and placed in a pan with chopped vegetables and the remaining herbs, before heading into a 500-degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes, followed by an extra 13 minutes per pound at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.