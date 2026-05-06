Coat Your Prime Rib In One Staple Condiment For A Crispy Crust With Major Flavor

A good prime rib is about the interplay between contrasting textures, and some of that comes down to what you put on the surface and when. We suggest Dijon mustard, right before it's finished roasting. You're working toward building a deeply browned, well-seasoned exterior bark (or crust), surrounding a warm, evenly cooked but still pink interior. The challenge is getting both, without sacrificing one for the other. That outer bark forms as moisture evaporates on the surface of the meat when it's exposed to the hot, dry air of the oven. Under those conditions, proteins and sugars undergo a scientific process called the Maillard reaction, which creates savory, complex flavors that make the roast so satisfying.

We asked Alex Moriyama, the executive chef at The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, about his favorite techniques seasoning prime rib. He described his two-step process, in which he seasons the meat "just before roasting to preserve its natural flavor and texture." When it's mostly but not all the way done, he pulls it out of the oven and coats it with a flavorful mélange of Montreal seasoning (a steak rub people swear by), garlic, and, crucially, Dijon mustard. That final coat sets the stage for the bark, and when he pops it back in the oven to finish at a higher heat, the surface develops a perfect crust.

Finishing a roast at high heat is a basic step in many prime rib recipes, but Moriyama's added layer improves how the surface texture develops, because the method really hinges on timing. Instead of brining the meat days in advance, his sequence protects the interior from overcooking, while giving the exterior a final push.