'Best Seasoning In The World' — Costco Customers Swear By This Store-Bought Steak Rub
You might be heading to Costco to fill your shopping cart with bulk items, but one seasoning has fans clamoring to fill their cupboards. McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning has landed on top of our list of best store-bought steak rubs, and customers are raving about the ingredient online. Montreal steak seasoning includes coarse salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, some natural flavor, and extractives of paprika, resulting in an easy-to-use spice that can be quickly shaken over dishes. "This is my secret weapon when cooking meats," wrote a Costco shopper. "It's so good! This is a big staple in my kitchen! When we have cook outs, our guests always compliment how good it tastes."
The coarse texture of the seasoning means steak gets the kind of crust it deserves, but home cooks are also dressing up vegetables with the blend. "I don't just use it on meats," wrote another Costco shopper. "When cooking, I sprinkle it on fresh broccoli or asparagus steamed in the microwave and add it to canned vegetables for flavor. I use it in soups, stews, potato salad, tuna salad, gravy, fried rice, and so many other dishes." Other Costco customers have described the seasoning as the "best seasoning in the world," and several shoppers have made sure to always have the blend on hand to spruce up veggies, burgers, and protein destined for the grill.
A seasoning that makes amateurs look professional
The benefit of shopping at Costco means bigger containers, and the 29-ounce jug of McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning helps ensure this kitchen staple doesn't run out quickly. Instead of having to assemble a bunch of ingredients to make this seasoning from scratch, this blend is ready to use, but for those who want to dress it up with extra spices or freshly chopped garden herbs can easily do so. As with any new seasoning, start conservatively and adjust to your taste.
One Costco shopper used the spice mix on steak, fish, and chicken, rubbing the protein with extra virgin olive oil first and then seasoning with several tablespoons of the spice blend, letting the ingredients rest in a sealed plastic bag for hours before baking, grilling, or air frying. "Absolute success every time," declared the Costco member. Another customer lightly seasoned grilled vegetables with the blend and added balsamic vinegar and olive oil to marinate steak. Many customers have shared the same glowing sentiment about the McCormick blend. With so many fans and practical uses in the kitchen, it's easy to see why this large jar keeps ending up in carts.