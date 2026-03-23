'Best Seasoning In The World' — Costco Customers Swear By This Store-Bought Steak Rub

You might be heading to Costco to fill your shopping cart with bulk items, but one seasoning has fans clamoring to fill their cupboards. McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak Seasoning has landed on top of our list of best store-bought steak rubs, and customers are raving about the ingredient online. Montreal steak seasoning includes coarse salt, black and red pepper, garlic, onion, sunflower oil, some natural flavor, and extractives of paprika, resulting in an easy-to-use spice that can be quickly shaken over dishes. "This is my secret weapon when cooking meats," wrote a Costco shopper. "It's so good! This is a big staple in my kitchen! When we have cook outs, our guests always compliment how good it tastes."

The coarse texture of the seasoning means steak gets the kind of crust it deserves, but home cooks are also dressing up vegetables with the blend. "I don't just use it on meats," wrote another Costco shopper. "When cooking, I sprinkle it on fresh broccoli or asparagus steamed in the microwave and add it to canned vegetables for flavor. I use it in soups, stews, potato salad, tuna salad, gravy, fried rice, and so many other dishes." Other Costco customers have described the seasoning as the "best seasoning in the world," and several shoppers have made sure to always have the blend on hand to spruce up veggies, burgers, and protein destined for the grill.