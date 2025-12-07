The Only Side Dish Worth Serving Alongside Prime Rib, According To A Steakhouse Manager

If you were to create a checklist for the perfect side dish to go with your exquisite prime rib, what would it look like? Steamed veggies and creamy garlic mashed potatoes are among the classics, but they don't really scream indulgence the way the premium cut of meat sitting on your plate does. At the same time, your sides should feel rich without completely overwhelming the hero — your steak. The answer, according to Brett Reichler, director of operations at Gallaghers Steakhouse in New York City, is a no-brainer: fat-roasted potatoes.

Reichler spoke to Tasting Table about what goes into making the absolute best prime rib. While nailing the taste and texture of the meat is non-negotiable, according to him, the side dish is a huge part of the prime rib experience. And if steak and potatoes are a match made in heaven — prime rib and fat-roasted potatoes are a cosmic upgrade. The texture of fat-roasted potatoes — caramelized to a crisp on the outside, buttery soft on the inside — work perfectly with the marbled, melt-in-your-mouth rib. The flavor is also perfectly complementary, especially if you roast the potatoes in the fat that's dripping off the steak.

As it turns out, the pairing works at a nutrition level in multiple different ways. Potatoes contain what's called resistant starch, which is digested similarly to fiber. The slowed digestion limits how much cholesterol your body absorbs and reduces blood sugar spikes, while the Vitamin A in sweet potatoes can help absorb more of the iron from red meat — encouraging you to wipe your plate clean.