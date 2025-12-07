The Only Side Dish Worth Serving Alongside Prime Rib, According To A Steakhouse Manager
If you were to create a checklist for the perfect side dish to go with your exquisite prime rib, what would it look like? Steamed veggies and creamy garlic mashed potatoes are among the classics, but they don't really scream indulgence the way the premium cut of meat sitting on your plate does. At the same time, your sides should feel rich without completely overwhelming the hero — your steak. The answer, according to Brett Reichler, director of operations at Gallaghers Steakhouse in New York City, is a no-brainer: fat-roasted potatoes.
Reichler spoke to Tasting Table about what goes into making the absolute best prime rib. While nailing the taste and texture of the meat is non-negotiable, according to him, the side dish is a huge part of the prime rib experience. And if steak and potatoes are a match made in heaven — prime rib and fat-roasted potatoes are a cosmic upgrade. The texture of fat-roasted potatoes — caramelized to a crisp on the outside, buttery soft on the inside — work perfectly with the marbled, melt-in-your-mouth rib. The flavor is also perfectly complementary, especially if you roast the potatoes in the fat that's dripping off the steak.
As it turns out, the pairing works at a nutrition level in multiple different ways. Potatoes contain what's called resistant starch, which is digested similarly to fiber. The slowed digestion limits how much cholesterol your body absorbs and reduces blood sugar spikes, while the Vitamin A in sweet potatoes can help absorb more of the iron from red meat — encouraging you to wipe your plate clean.
Dream pairings for your prime rib
This isn't to say you're doing your prime rib a disservice if you don't eat it with fat-roasted potatoes. The key, essentially, is to elevate your side dishes so they match the premium-ness of the meat. Let's take mashed potatoes for example. You can stir in cream and cheese to turn them into a Pommes Aligot (French for cheesy potato dish). You could also sweeten it with some caramelized onions, and if you want it to truly stand out on the palate, you might want to make a Wasabi Mashed Potato – just don't go overboard on the wasabi, you still want to be able to taste the steak.
You can give your vegetables a similar upgrade as well. For example, you can pair your steak with Miriam Hahn's classic creamed Spinach recipe, which is one of the absolute best side dish pairings for prime rib — combining baby spinach, shallots, garlic, and lemon with softened cream cheese and taking less than half-an-hour to put together. However, if you want to serve a crunchy, vegetable side dish, it's highly recommended that you try slow-roasting your vegetables. From carrots to Brussels sprouts, and onions to beets, cooking vegetables low-and-slow in the oven unlocks unmatched depth of flavor, ranging from candy-like sweetness to umami.