Serve Wasabi Mashed Potatoes With Your Steak For A Hint Of Heat

Flavored mashed potatoes are not a new thing. It is so easy to elevate the humble dish — from adding fresh herbs to the finished product to infusing the butter with herbs or spices — that we should do it more often. Here is a pro tip: If you plan on serving mashed potatoes with a juicy steak and like to spice things up with a bit of a kick, try adding a yummy Japanese twist to your mash with wasabi. This pairing works since the strong, pungent flavor of wasabi contrasts with the richness of the creamy mash and ups the umami level of the steak.

Pure wasabi, or Japanese horseradish, is not easy to find fresh, and if you find it, it will be expensive. The wasabi available in regular supermarkets or specialty Asian shops contains a small portion of real wasabi and is mostly comprised of horseradish and mustard powder. However, this is the wasabi that you've eaten many times at your favorite sushi house and it will do the trick just fine. It comes in a small tin in powder form or as a paste in a little tube. You can use either, or even a combination of the two, to flavor your mashed potatoes.