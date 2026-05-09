For The Most Flavorful Pork Chops, Add The Fizzy Liquid To Your Marinade

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Combining meat with soda is one of those cooking techniques some people turn their noses up at, but only because they haven't tried it. Today, you can find innovative and tempting recipes that employ pretty much any soda you can think of, from root beer pulled pork to Mountain Dew Tso Chicken to short ribs braised in Coca-Cola inspired by HBO's culinary TV dramedy "The Bear." One option which deserves your attention, however, is incorporating the fiery, fizzy joys of ginger beer into a pork chop marinade for maximally flavorful results.

The key factors in most good marinades are fat, salt, acid, flavorings, or aromatics, plus time for these to work their magic on the meat. In much the same way as vinegar or lemon juice, the acidic nature of the ginger beer (Fever-Tree Premium Ginger Beer, for example, has a pH level between 3.0 and 3.5, per findings from McGill University's Office for Science and Society) will tenderize the pork chops by breaking down meat proteins.

Beyond the science, the obvious benefit of ginger beer is the taste of ginger, which adds a welcome and unmistakable component while also being versatile enough to pair with a wide range of other flavors. A simple but effective pork chop marinade would be ginger beer, Dijon mustard, garlic, honey, salt, and pepper, but this could easily be customized (maybe with some jalapeños if you want to up the heat, or Worcestershire sauce for added umami). Combine your ingredients and place in a resealable plastic bag or covered baking dish with boneless, center-cut pork chops, ensuring the marinade thoroughly coats every part of the meat. Let them sit in a refrigerator for one to 12 hours, and your flavor-packed pork chops will be ready for the grill.