How Often Should You Be Cleaning Your Grill Grates?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When grilling season arrives, the last thing you want is leftover stuck-on debris on the grill grates getting in the way of (or worse, ending up on) your seared marinated meats, fish, and veggies. Grill surfaces come in contact with a lot of foods, sauces, and splatters. This can mean burnt-on residue and associated bitter tastes that can transfer to your food, as well as leftover particles that can damage the grill if not cleaned regularly and properly. So, to keep your grill in tip-top shape, you should clean the grates every time you use them.

For best results, give grill grates a thorough scrape with a wire brush or pumice stone after each grilling session when the grates are still warm. To help loosen and clean residue, you can use a bottled grill cleaner or natural grate-cleaning remedies like lemons. Pro-tip: You can also clean grill grates with onions or a specialized brush that, when dipped in water, generates steam to help release debris, like the Mr. Bar-B-Que.

Once residue is scraped off, rub the grates with a light coating of oil to prevent surface damage and rusting. Some seasoned grillers choose to scrape down their grates before each use, while others clean the grates after. Either way, as a general rule of thumb, clean the grates every time you use the grill. Then, you'll only need to do an intensive clean, with soap and water, every few months.