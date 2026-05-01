Why You Should Rub Onions On Your Grill Grates

The grill really holds its place as one of the most nostalgic and versatile pieces of cooking equipment. The best friend of outdoor enthusiasts everywhere, there's just something special about firing one up, and it can make everything from a plain chicken breast to an ear of corn taste otherworldly. One of the few downsides is that grills are notoriously hard to clean, but we have an easy trick to solve that — and all that's required is an onion.

Tasting Table spoke to James Sanders, owner of Sanders BBQ Supply Co, about his top tricks for cleaning the grill, and one of them was to use a halved onion to dislodge gunk from the grates. It may sound a little too good to be true, but it's a simple process. As Sanders told us, water helps loosen residue, and onions contain a lot of water. They also contain allicin, an antimicrobial compound. "It's less 'deep cleaning chemistry' and more a combination of steam, friction, and mild organic compounds," he said.

"When the cut onion touches a hot grate, that moisture rapidly turns to steam. That steam helps soften baked-on grease, caramelized sugars, and stuck proteins from meat. This makes residue easier to dislodge," he continued. The onion will also help season the grates as its sulfur compounds will react with the metal to form a non-stick coating. It's a win-win in terms of prep, and it's a lot cheaper than some fancy cleaning agent.