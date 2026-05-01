Why You Should Rub Onions On Your Grill Grates
The grill really holds its place as one of the most nostalgic and versatile pieces of cooking equipment. The best friend of outdoor enthusiasts everywhere, there's just something special about firing one up, and it can make everything from a plain chicken breast to an ear of corn taste otherworldly. One of the few downsides is that grills are notoriously hard to clean, but we have an easy trick to solve that — and all that's required is an onion.
Tasting Table spoke to James Sanders, owner of Sanders BBQ Supply Co, about his top tricks for cleaning the grill, and one of them was to use a halved onion to dislodge gunk from the grates. It may sound a little too good to be true, but it's a simple process. As Sanders told us, water helps loosen residue, and onions contain a lot of water. They also contain allicin, an antimicrobial compound. "It's less 'deep cleaning chemistry' and more a combination of steam, friction, and mild organic compounds," he said.
"When the cut onion touches a hot grate, that moisture rapidly turns to steam. That steam helps soften baked-on grease, caramelized sugars, and stuck proteins from meat. This makes residue easier to dislodge," he continued. The onion will also help season the grates as its sulfur compounds will react with the metal to form a non-stick coating. It's a win-win in terms of prep, and it's a lot cheaper than some fancy cleaning agent.
How to clean a grill with an onion
Cleaning your grill grates with an onion is a pretty straightforward process, but there are a few things to keep in mind. The grill needs to be hot in order for the trick to work, and you need to be careful not to burn yourself. The easiest thing to do is to halve the onion and employ a long barbecue fork or some tongs. It's also worth cutting some slits into the exposed side of the onion so that it really connects with the metal.
Sanders likes to preheat the grill for a few minutes so the grates are hot enough for the residue to loosen without any excessive flames. He said, "Cut the onion in half crosswise so you expose the juicy interior. Spear one half with a fork or hold it securely with metal tongs, cut side facing down. Rub the cut side firmly across the hot grill grates, moving along each bar."
It doesn't matter what type of onion you use, but you need one that's big enough to hold its own against the fork or tongs. It might take a few passes to notice the grit lifting from the grate, so don't be afraid to keep going. Sanders said, "As the surface chars and softens, keep rubbing. You may use the second half if needed." Once you see the pieces start to lift, use a grill brush to wipe any excess away or attach some paper towels to your tongs to wipe. Your barbecue will be ready for flat iron steaks and the best grilled vegetables in no time.