Wire Brushes Vs Pumice Stones: A BBQ Pro Offers Advice For Choosing What To Use When Cleaning The Grill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Under the sweltering summer sun, grilling reigns supreme. For amateur grill masters and barbecue connoisseurs alike, there's an age-old debate that starts the second the final hamburger is devoured: What's the best way to clean the grill — a wire brush or a pumice stone? To help break things down, we spoke with Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898.

For Shoults, when it comes to sheer scraping power, wire brushes are a tried-and-true favorite. "The pros to using a wire brush when it comes to grilling is how clean your grill will be afterwards," Shoults says. "Wire brushes are great for removing burnt-on food and grease from grill grates." With stiff bristles that remove gunk from all of your grill's nooks and crannies, they're a backyard powerhouse that's perfect for when your baby back ribs leave behind an unwanted gift of burnt-on barbecue sauce.

On the other hand, pumice stones offer a easy, natural alternative. "When using [a] pumice stone [to] clean grills, they're typically used wet, which makes cleaning the grill easier to handle," Shoults says. "Pumice stones are preferred over wired brushes because they are more natural than wire brushes and don't have harmful chemicals, or bristles, like some wire brushes. Pumice is great for not just cleaning grills, but also for cleaning cast iron, stainless steel, and porcelain products." Not to mention, pumice stones are inexpensive, and they can even be used to remove baked-on oven residue.