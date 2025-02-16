How To Remove Baked-On Oven Residue With One Cheap Tool
Cleaning the oven is one of those tasks that everyone hates, but avoid it for too long and your entire house will be filled with the odor of burnt food every time you bake a lasagna. While chemical cleaners do a good job of removing burnt residues, they have a strong smell and you'll need to wear gloves to protect your hands from damage. The next time your oven needs cleaning, consider using one cheap and odorless tool instead to get the job done at speed: a pumice stone.
You may have employed a pumice stone on your cracked heels to remove dry skin or used it as an exfoliator in the shower to prevent ingrown hairs. However, the abrasive character of this volcanic rock also makes it useful for cleaning. Pumice is created when lava from a volcano cools quickly. It has a porous surface and looks a bit like a sponge but it's hard rather than cushiony and absorbent.
To clean your oven with pumice stone, dip it into water first (this is a vital step and will prevent the texture of the stone from scratching your appliance). Then do a patch test by gently rubbing it over any stains in an inconspicuous area to make sure its natural abrasiveness doesn't cause scratches — you will need to keep dipping the pumice in water as you go to keep it wet. Once you've got the knack, you can start cleaning the main cavity.
Pumice will wear down with use
Unlike a non-porous stone, such as quartz or marble, pumice will wear down and get smoother as you use it. This means you might need to turn it and use a different side if the surface isn't as abrasive as it was originally. You can also sharpen it a bit to get into tricky areas. The friction will dislodge any burnt food, allowing you to wipe it away with ease.
While you can stick to using only water with your pumice, resulting in a neater clean with little mess, you may prefer to add in a natural cleaning agent, such as lemon and baking soda to make the process less labor intensive. Vinegar or dish soap can also help to eliminate tougher marks too, as can treating oven stains with salt. Once you've finished, you might like to rub a dash of vinegar around the sides and base of the cavity to lend your oven an uber-sparkling vibe.
You can buy pumice stones that are specifically made for cleaning that have been shaped into long lengths or chunky rectangles. The beauty of using the thinner, longer varieties is that they can get right into the corners of your oven. You can snap them to make smaller pieces too if required. These pumice sticks on Amazon can also be used to clean your kitchen sink or toilet.