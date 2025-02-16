How To Remove Baked-On Oven Residue With One Cheap Tool

Cleaning the oven is one of those tasks that everyone hates, but avoid it for too long and your entire house will be filled with the odor of burnt food every time you bake a lasagna. While chemical cleaners do a good job of removing burnt residues, they have a strong smell and you'll need to wear gloves to protect your hands from damage. The next time your oven needs cleaning, consider using one cheap and odorless tool instead to get the job done at speed: a pumice stone.

Advertisement

You may have employed a pumice stone on your cracked heels to remove dry skin or used it as an exfoliator in the shower to prevent ingrown hairs. However, the abrasive character of this volcanic rock also makes it useful for cleaning. Pumice is created when lava from a volcano cools quickly. It has a porous surface and looks a bit like a sponge but it's hard rather than cushiony and absorbent.

To clean your oven with pumice stone, dip it into water first (this is a vital step and will prevent the texture of the stone from scratching your appliance). Then do a patch test by gently rubbing it over any stains in an inconspicuous area to make sure its natural abrasiveness doesn't cause scratches — you will need to keep dipping the pumice in water as you go to keep it wet. Once you've got the knack, you can start cleaning the main cavity.

Advertisement