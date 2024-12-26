How To Keep Your Grill In Perfect Condition Through The Winter, According To An Expert

Investing in a high quality grill to rustle up flame-grilled burgers in the backyard is a power move if you love to entertain but hate cooking indoors. And if you're beloved machine has served you well over the summer, you'll be keen to know how to store it correctly for the cold season to extend its lifespan. We asked Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, for her thoughts on the best way to bundle up a BBQ for winter hibernation.

"If your grill is exposed to winter elements like snow and sleet, it's best to keep your grill covered to keep it dry, otherwise it could rust," Vanover says. "If you have a gas grill with a propane tank, consider storing the tank in a garage or shed. Propane is more efficient at warmer temperatures."

When a metal grill is exposed to moisture and oxygen it's more likely to rust and corrode. While metal will rust slowly over time anyway, the presence of water accelerates this process. Cloaking your BBQ in a grill cover, like this adjustable version that comes in an assortment of sizes on Amazon, keeps it dry, which reduces the risk of it getting rusty as it sits unused. Plus, you can use the drawstring on the hem to tighten it up at the bottom and keep all parts of the grill snug and moisture-free.

