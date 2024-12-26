How To Keep Your Grill In Perfect Condition Through The Winter, According To An Expert
Investing in a high quality grill to rustle up flame-grilled burgers in the backyard is a power move if you love to entertain but hate cooking indoors. And if you're beloved machine has served you well over the summer, you'll be keen to know how to store it correctly for the cold season to extend its lifespan. We asked Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, for her thoughts on the best way to bundle up a BBQ for winter hibernation.
"If your grill is exposed to winter elements like snow and sleet, it's best to keep your grill covered to keep it dry, otherwise it could rust," Vanover says. "If you have a gas grill with a propane tank, consider storing the tank in a garage or shed. Propane is more efficient at warmer temperatures."
When a metal grill is exposed to moisture and oxygen it's more likely to rust and corrode. While metal will rust slowly over time anyway, the presence of water accelerates this process. Cloaking your BBQ in a grill cover, like this adjustable version that comes in an assortment of sizes on Amazon, keeps it dry, which reduces the risk of it getting rusty as it sits unused. Plus, you can use the drawstring on the hem to tighten it up at the bottom and keep all parts of the grill snug and moisture-free.
Store your propane tank in a sheltered area
Much like other gases such as butane and hydrogen, propane contracts when cold. This means that the volume of propane inside your tank shrinks when it's left outside in snowy conditions and loses pressure. This low-pressure gas is less likely to reach your gas burner, which hampers the grilling process. Keeping your tank indoors keeps it warmer and prevents the gas from losing pressure, allowing it to work more effectively the next time you grill. If you don't have space in a shed or garage, try to stow it in a covered area where snow can't get to it. Alternatively, brush the snow off regularly so sunlight can reach the tank and prevent it from cooling too much.
If you're not afraid of a little frost, here's what you need to consider before grilling steak in the cold weather; select a thinner cut that cooks quickly and consider switching your regular grates for the cast iron variety that heat up faster. Cast iron grates also retain their heat more effectively, which means you won't need to use as much fuel. Also, if possible, close your grill lid as much as you can to trap the heat inside and prevent the cold air from rushing in. Other essential grilling tips are to let your meat come to room temperature before placing it on the grates and taking the time to clean your BBQ after every use.