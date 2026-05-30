7 Meals That Are Actually More Expensive When You Make Them At Home

We don't typically go out to eat in an effort to save money, but some restaurant dishes are actually more affordable to order out than to make at home. Once you break down the long list of ingredients, specialty gear, and laborious prep work just one recipe would cost you at home, the restaurant can end up being the better deal. Some simple recipes, like pancakes or tomato soup, are almost always cheaper when prepared in your own kitchen, but intricate dishes like multi-day tonkotsu ramen and sauces with over 20 ingredients could double your grocery cost and take up a lot of time.

Flavor-wise, these dishes don't have much in common, but they each call for fresh, specialized ingredients that are hard to source. Once you locate these ingredients, they may be wildly expensive or only come in bulk quantities, meaning the leftovers will end up collecting dust in your cabinet. Plus, restaurants have access to commercial-grade equipment, a network of wholesalers, and an entire team dedicated to making you the perfect dish — meaning some dishes are better left in their hands. These dishes would be fun to make at home if you have an entire weekend to spare, but if you've considered making any of these meals with the intention of saving money, turn around and head to a restaurant that actually knows what they're doing.