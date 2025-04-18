Make Buttermilk Fried Chicken Irresistible With These 4 Expert Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More and more often, making fried chicken is like a clandestine affair, typically involving generational cast iron frying pans, exclusive family techniques, and crispy-crunchy crusts cloaking every eager bite. As a staple of Deep South cuisine, it was once considered routine — just a thing you had for supper. But fortunately, Southern-style fried chicken is breaking free of traditional boundaries, marching steadily across state lines to perch on far-flung plates.

That includes Massachusetts, where we discovered an expert on a specific style: classic buttermilk fried chicken. For that, we're sharing insights from chef Lambert Givens, executive chef at Hunter's Kitchen & Bar in Boston. With fried chicken appearing in several iterations across the restaurant's deeply Southern menu, he knows a thing or two about cooking those tender, crispy, flavorful chunks of chicken we love and covet.

Before delving into secret territory with Givens, a little primer on buttermilk could be helpful. Chefs extolling its virtues point to how the acidic nature of buttermilk helps break down tough chicken proteins, resulting in tender meat. It also imparts a slightly tangy flavor and provides a thick texture to keep the crust firmly in place. From that foundation, Givens adds some more nuanced practical advice.