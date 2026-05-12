These 12 Ingredients Instantly Elevate Fried Chicken Batter
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There is really little that can compete with an expertly fried piece of chicken. A craggy, crispy golden crust, paired with a juicy piece of meat on the inside, can be one of the most satisfying foods to have, especially when you want to indulge. What makes fried chicken so great is how you can play around and customize the batter with different flavors, seasonings, and components that can exponentially improve its taste and texture. You may already have a family recipe that you swear by, but it would be a shame not to try something that could turn out even better!
Having gone through culinary training, followed by working in several professional kitchens, I have seen firsthand that there isn't only one way to make the best fried chicken. In fact, some of the most surprising ingredients can lead to truly mind-blowing results. If you're not as experienced in making fried chicken, it might be daunting to learn how to get everything just right. There are endless recipes and tips on how to make the perfect fried chicken, but in reality, it doesn't need to be so complicated.
Once you get the basics down of the brining, dredging or battering, and then frying at the right temperature, you will feel confident enough to play. Then, with a few new ingredient additions, you'll be able to take the coating to the next level. Here are some ingredients that instantly elevate fried chicken batter.
1. Mustard
One trick to make your fried chicken extra tasty is to add some flavor into every component of the batter. Some people might remember to season the flour, but then don't season the egg wash or buttermilk, which are missed opportunities. But there's also another element you can introduce, and that's to use mustard instead of egg wash. Now, don't worry, as the mustard is just as "sticky" as egg wash is (maybe even more so, in my opinion), and using something with a potent flavor is an amazing way to ensure a tasty result at every bite. This ingredient swap acts as an effective bind for the flour or batter to stick to your chicken — but what it does even more than that is add an underlying zing that elevates the overall flavor of the fried chicken.
Plus, you can choose whatever mustard you prefer. Go for Dijon mustard if you like the horseradish kick, or stick to sweet mustard if you like it more mellow. You can also slather on some hot mustard and make your chicken extra spicy. Either way, give it a try. You might never go back to using egg wash in your fried chicken batter again.
2. Smoked paprika
Adding spices and other seasonings to your batter can be a matter of preference, but it's a real must-do if you want the best-tasting fried chicken. You may like to throw in some onion and garlic powder, some cayenne pepper, or perhaps a store-bought chicken seasoning. That's all great, but if you want to truly elevate the taste of your batter, I recommend adding in smoked paprika. Now, paprika may already be in your wheelhouse, but specifically using smoked paprika can make a real difference. This smoky ingredient will instantly spice up your classic fried chicken, and it might be just what your batter is missing.
Smoked paprika adds a depth of flavor that is hard to match with just simple, sweet (unsmoked) paprika. Rather than just a sweet pepper essence, it adds layered, almost meaty flavor, which pairs beautifully with chicken. You might even smell it before it reaches your mouth, which also makes the eating experience that much more sensual. It's not spicy, which is handy for people who want a smoky flavor but can't take the heat. That said, you could also pair smoked paprika with chili spice to have the best of both smoky and spicy worlds.
3. Mixed starches
You're likely using just wheat flour to make your batter, but there are other options, like starches (or even other flours that are high in starch, like rice flour), that can be mixed into the flour to make even better fried chicken. Cornstarch is one of my favorites. This underrated ingredient can make your batter even crispier. It will even help make your fried chicken less greasy, as it can absorb any extra moisture or oil. If you love Korean fried chicken, you may have already eaten a cornstarch batter, as it's commonly used in Korean cooking to make that delicious crust.
Potato starch is another magic ingredient that makes for some crunchy fried chicken. It works in a similar way to cornstarch, in that it draws out moisture, preventing a soggy batter and offering a crispier bite. And as you might expect, a combination of these starches can also yield a beautiful fried chicken coating. So, don't stick to just wheat flour, and instead try experimenting with adding a little potato or cornstarch. You may be delighted by the results.
4. Panko crumbs
Another way to enhance your batter is by using breadcrumbs. Coating each chicken piece in breadcrumbs, rather than just flour, will give you a more textured, crispier batter. Still, not all breadcrumbs are created equal, and I recommend specifically using panko crumbs.
Panko is a Japanese-style breadcrumb made from crustless white bread that is dried after being ground into fine crumbs. This means that there are no dry crust bits, which allows the breadcrumbs to be super light and airy. In my opinion, panko crumbs crisp up so much more than regular breadcrumbs when they're deep fried. Their fine edges also mean there's a greater surface area in each crumb that will fry. This will make the fried chicken batter extra crunchy. If you're unsure where to find panko crumbs, a visit to your local Asian grocery store will be the best guarantee.
5. Vodka
You may keep a bottle of vodka in your pantry for making cocktails or a boozy hot beverage, but did you know it also works great in fried chicken? No, it's not a drink pairing, but you actually work vodka into the batter recipe itself. It's not because of the flavor or the alcohol element at all, as you won't taste any vodka, and the alcohol will cook off when you fry the chicken. However, vodka has an interesting effect because of two factors.
The first is that vodka inhibits the creation of gluten in your flour. Gluten can make your batter doughy and heavier, which can result in a soggy and stodgy crust. Using vodka instead of water in your batter means that the flour will be stopped from developing gluten as it sits, and the flour will still create a golden crust as it fries.
The other way that vodka helps is due to its high alcohol content. Alcohol cooks out much quicker than water when it's cooked, because it's more volatile. The speed with which the vodka evaporates means that the batter browns much quicker. Plus, because it reacts much more vigorously than water does, it creates more bubbles in the batter, which creates more surface area to crisp. So, skip the water and mix your flour with some vodka to get the ultimate crispy crust.
6. Dried citrus
There is such a case to be made for the combination of lemon and chicken. Lemon adds so much brightness to chicken and beautifully balances its meatiness. Lemon also cuts through any rich food, so it's a no-brainer for fried chicken. However, just squeezing some lemon juice on fried chicken doesn't really do the job effectively. Plus, the liquid can work against the crispiness and soften the batter as soon as it touches it. Instead, I like to include a citrus flavor into the dry ingredients of the batter by using dried citrus.
Dried citrus can come in the form of a spice, like lemon pepper seasoning, which works beautifully in the batter. The pepper also adds a delicious flavor element, so it's doing a lot of work for just one seasoning ingredient. You can also use something like True Lemon, which is crystallized lemon (you can also get a lime version). This means it not only adds a bit of acidity, but also all the citrus flavor you'd find in the oils in the skin. I find that it works really well in fried chicken batter, but either of these can help you get a concentrated lemon flavor into your coating.
7. Curry leaves
Herbs are not always the first thing you might think of when you're making a fried chicken batter, but they can bring a real fresh earthiness to this dish. I especially love to use curry leaves. No, they don't taste like "curry" as you might have thought, but instead have a surprisingly zesty, lemony taste. In fact, you can use them instead of citrus to brighten your fried chicken's coating. But the best part about curry leaves is that they fry really well, becoming delicious crispy bits in your chicken batter. I like to just roughly chop them up and throw them into the batter.
If you love the idea of curry leaves in your batter, you may also like using Makrut lime leaves. I often use them as a substitute to curry leaves, as they have a similar essence and can also be fried. On the topic of frying herbs, I can't exclude sage, which is a natural pairing for chicken that also fries until deliciously crisp. You simply can't go wrong with any of these herbs in your better, as any would certainly impress your guests (and yourself) when you next make fried chicken.
8. Furikake
Furikake is an incredible seasoning to keep in your pantry. You can add it to so many foods, and they will instantly be elevated. It's no different with fried chicken, and it's an easy way to get really cheffy with just one addition. A Japanese seasoning that's usually added to rice, furikake comes in various blends, but essentially includes a mixture of fish flakes, sesame seeds, nori, herbs, and salt. Don't be put off by the fish flakes; they bring heaps of umami without being overpowering or, well, "fishy". The herbs and nori add a smoky and salty hit, while the sesame seeds add some crunch and nuttiness. Overall, a good furikake blend will give you a balanced taste of deliciousness in just one bite.
As furikake is a ready-to-eat sprinkle, you can actually just shake some onto the already-fried chicken. It will already be tasty just like that, but I like to double up and throw some in the batter, too. I find that doing so adds a deeper umami flavor and crunchy element to the fried chicken batter. You can find furikake at most Asian grocery stores.
9. Za'atar
For a Middle Eastern twist on your fried chicken, you should try some za'atar. Similar to furikake, za'atar is a savory sprinkle that can be added either onto fried chicken after it cooks or into the batter. Za'atar can include different ingredients, but it's usually a combination of dried herbs like wild thyme or oregano, salt, sesame seeds, and sumac. As someone with Middle Eastern heritage, adding za'atar to fried chicken is an obvious choice, as I tend to use it on everything from eggs, pasta, yogurt, and cheese to flatbread, salads, and roast chicken.
Tossing your finished fried chicken with za'atar is a nifty shortcut, but for more flavor, mix some into your flour. It will mix up easily with your batter, and once fried, the earthy flavors will come out even more. If you're up for the challenge, you can even make your own homemade blend of za'atar with this recipe. It's herby, savory, and crunchy, and it's so good on fried chicken.
10. Parmesan
If you're aiming to up the salty umami goodness in your fried chicken, then some grated Parmesan will do just that. Parmesan has basically everything we love about cheese: It's salty, moreish, and has heaps of savory umami. But it makes for an ideal cheese to add to fried chicken batter because it's dry and will crisp up as it fries. Unlike other cheese with higher moisture levels, Parmesan won't weigh down your batter and make it mushy. It also won't melt the way mozzarella or cheddar would. Instead, it adds both a cheesy flavor and crunchy texture to the chicken's coating.
For the best results, I recommend grating the Parmesan as fine as you can. This makes for a greater surface area to fry and become golden. Once grated, mix the cheese into the flour, along with your other dry seasonings, and then you're good to start dredging your chicken in it. Take my word for it, the result is heavenly.
11. Cheese powder
Another genius way to add a cheesy touch to your fried chicken other than Parmesan is by using cheese powder. This is something you might use on popcorn, and it works in fried chicken batter for all the same reasons. It's packed full of cheesy flavor, but in a dried, dehydrated powder form. This means there's no risk of sogginess from cheese melting or from having too much moisture. Plus, cheese powder has a concentrated cheese flavor, so you're getting more bang for your buck.
There's no wrong way to incorporate cheese powder, as it can go into a wet fried chicken batter or a dry one. Simply mix some cheese powder straight into your flour or wet batter, and then whisk it to ensure even distribution and no lumps. This cheesy addition is sure to upgrade your fried chicken. Better yet, get a truffle-flavored cheese powder to be extra fancy.
12. MSG
MSG, also known as monosodium glutamate, may be seem like a controversial ingredient if you happened to miss all the more-recent discourse around it. There had long been a misconception about how MSG affects one's health, which mostly came from racist attitudes, and it has since been debunked. In fact, it's simply a type of salt (of the amino acid glutamic acid) that exists naturally in both the human body and in various foods. When added to food, it greatly enhances the savory flavor without any dominant taste. For our purposes, MSG works like magic in upgrading fried chicken, and it's something I always include in my batter.
It's easy to mix in as it's a powder, and you can dissolve it into a wet batter or mix it into flour. It's hard to explain if you've never tried it, as MSG doesn't taste like much of anything on its own, but believe me, your fried chicken will be tastier. This is not a substitute for seasonings, however; so, don't skimp on the salt and any other spices you would normally use in your batter.