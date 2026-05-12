These 12 Ingredients Instantly Elevate Fried Chicken Batter

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There is really little that can compete with an expertly fried piece of chicken. A craggy, crispy golden crust, paired with a juicy piece of meat on the inside, can be one of the most satisfying foods to have, especially when you want to indulge. What makes fried chicken so great is how you can play around and customize the batter with different flavors, seasonings, and components that can exponentially improve its taste and texture. You may already have a family recipe that you swear by, but it would be a shame not to try something that could turn out even better!

Having gone through culinary training, followed by working in several professional kitchens, I have seen firsthand that there isn't only one way to make the best fried chicken. In fact, some of the most surprising ingredients can lead to truly mind-blowing results. If you're not as experienced in making fried chicken, it might be daunting to learn how to get everything just right. There are endless recipes and tips on how to make the perfect fried chicken, but in reality, it doesn't need to be so complicated.

Once you get the basics down of the brining, dredging or battering, and then frying at the right temperature, you will feel confident enough to play. Then, with a few new ingredient additions, you'll be able to take the coating to the next level. Here are some ingredients that instantly elevate fried chicken batter.