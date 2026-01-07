Instantly Spice Up Classic Fried Chicken With One Smoky Ingredient

Golden, crackling skin. Meat so tender it falls right off the bone. Your classic fried chicken is perfect — until it's the same perfect thing for the fifteenth time in a row. That's when the magic starts to fade. You're not tired of fried chicken, you're tired of too-familiar fried chicken. The good news? One ingredient can change everything: smoked paprika.

To get paprika, red peppers (either mild or spicy varieties) are ground down to a powder, and this is then smoked on top of smoldering oak wood over the course of days to infuse it with an essence that's best described as deep and almost meaty. When you add a pinch to your chicken, smoked paprika can create layers of taste on top of the spiciness that regular paprika could never dream of achieving.

It's able to do a lot more, though — did you know that paprika can actually help the browning process of your chicken along? That's right, this spice, thanks to its lower smoke point, can crispen up your chicken's coating to a far greater degree, while simultaneously dyeing it this gorgeous, burnished color that photographs like a dream. Just work it into your flour mixture or shower it over oil-brushed pieces before cooking, and your regular weeknight dinner will instantly become story-worthy (plus, your kitchen will smell like an actual smokehouse — just minus the actual smoke).