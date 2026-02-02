Elevate Fried Chicken With Zero Effort By Using This Zesty Condiment Instead Of Egg Wash

It isn't hard to tell when you're eating good fried chicken. There's juicy meat, golden crust with an earth-shattering crunch, and secret spice blends that make you desperate for that old family recipe. But what if you could elevate your fried chicken with something you probably associate with ballparks and backyard BBQs? Because one secret to making the best fried chicken is mustard, and after you try it, you may never go back.

Mustard is an excellent binder for chicken and adds much more flavor than a standard egg wash does. The thick texture helps the coating stick, while the mustard's zesty tang adds a kick that elevates the entire dish. If this sounds enticing, our mustard-fried chicken recipe is a great place to start. All you need to do is take your marinated chicken, brush it with a thin layer of mustard, and let the mustard's stickiness lock everything in place.

That said, the mustard you choose also matters, depending on what flavors you want in your fried chicken. Yellow mustard is most likely in your fridge and would add some tang and vinegary acidity. If you want to turn it up a notch, try a spicy Creole mustard with a touch of sweetness and a horseradish bite. And for something a little mellower and sweeter, honey mustard would be a great addition.