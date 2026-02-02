Elevate Fried Chicken With Zero Effort By Using This Zesty Condiment Instead Of Egg Wash
It isn't hard to tell when you're eating good fried chicken. There's juicy meat, golden crust with an earth-shattering crunch, and secret spice blends that make you desperate for that old family recipe. But what if you could elevate your fried chicken with something you probably associate with ballparks and backyard BBQs? Because one secret to making the best fried chicken is mustard, and after you try it, you may never go back.
Mustard is an excellent binder for chicken and adds much more flavor than a standard egg wash does. The thick texture helps the coating stick, while the mustard's zesty tang adds a kick that elevates the entire dish. If this sounds enticing, our mustard-fried chicken recipe is a great place to start. All you need to do is take your marinated chicken, brush it with a thin layer of mustard, and let the mustard's stickiness lock everything in place.
That said, the mustard you choose also matters, depending on what flavors you want in your fried chicken. Yellow mustard is most likely in your fridge and would add some tang and vinegary acidity. If you want to turn it up a notch, try a spicy Creole mustard with a touch of sweetness and a horseradish bite. And for something a little mellower and sweeter, honey mustard would be a great addition.
Making the most out of your mustard chicken
Now that you've decided on mustard fried chicken, you can experiment with upgrades. If you want an extra-thick, crunchy crust, double-dredge your chicken by brushing more mustard onto the coated pieces and dredging them in flour once again. And you could also replace a quarter of the flour in your dry mixture with cornstarch to further maximize crispiness.
Another way to ensure you're getting the most out of your mustard-fried chicken is to add seasonings to the marinade and/or dry ingredient mixture. This is where you can get creative. Many people, though, use a classic blend of pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder, with cayenne or paprika for a little extra heat. However, you could introduce other flavors, such as ground ginger or another warm spice, to help round out the mustard's tang. Or, just double down on the zing with some mustard powder.
After your mustard-fried chicken is done, resist the urge to eat it right away; letting it rest for a short while will allow the juices to redistribute, leading to a more tender bite. You can use this time to add even more seasonings that will cling to the hot skin. Once you're finally ready to eat, we'd recommend drizzling it with hot honey, as the sweet-and-spicy pairing works perfectly with that mustardy zest. Just know that if you serve it to others, they'll definitely ask for your recipe.