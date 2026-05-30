Make Easier Philly Cheesesteaks The Publix Way And Head To The Deli Section

Publix is famous for its Pub Sub section at the deli counter, although customers complain about how long it takes to make a sandwich. That said, long wait times mean deli workers make sandwiches with care, which is why they're fan favorites. Publix's Philly cheesesteak sandwich is one such sandwich that's made not only with care, but also with ingenuity. And you can take a lesson from the way it's prepared to make an easier Philly cheesesteak at home.

A classic Philly cheesesteak recipe uses thinly sliced ribeye or flank steak cut into strips and sauteed with onions and peppers before being smothered in provolone cheese. However, Publix swaps both the cooking method and the protein. Instead of flank steak, Publix uses cold-cut roast beef from the deli counter, chopping it up and mixing it with raw onions and peppers in a container before shoving both into a toaster oven to cook for a minute or two. Then, the meat and veggies are transferred to a hoagie roll, topped with the cheese of your choice, and placed back into the toaster oven to crisp the bread, melt the cheese, and further caramelize the meat and veggies. This method will save you a lot of effort without sacrificing flavor and texture.

Publix uses the store brand's top round roast beef, but you can use your favorite name-brand like Boar's Head deli meat. Trader Joe's also has some of our favorite roast beef deli meat at a more reasonable price.