Make Easier Philly Cheesesteaks The Publix Way And Head To The Deli Section
Publix is famous for its Pub Sub section at the deli counter, although customers complain about how long it takes to make a sandwich. That said, long wait times mean deli workers make sandwiches with care, which is why they're fan favorites. Publix's Philly cheesesteak sandwich is one such sandwich that's made not only with care, but also with ingenuity. And you can take a lesson from the way it's prepared to make an easier Philly cheesesteak at home.
A classic Philly cheesesteak recipe uses thinly sliced ribeye or flank steak cut into strips and sauteed with onions and peppers before being smothered in provolone cheese. However, Publix swaps both the cooking method and the protein. Instead of flank steak, Publix uses cold-cut roast beef from the deli counter, chopping it up and mixing it with raw onions and peppers in a container before shoving both into a toaster oven to cook for a minute or two. Then, the meat and veggies are transferred to a hoagie roll, topped with the cheese of your choice, and placed back into the toaster oven to crisp the bread, melt the cheese, and further caramelize the meat and veggies. This method will save you a lot of effort without sacrificing flavor and texture.
Publix uses the store brand's top round roast beef, but you can use your favorite name-brand like Boar's Head deli meat. Trader Joe's also has some of our favorite roast beef deli meat at a more reasonable price.
More Philly cheesesteak hacks
While we also suggest opting for shaved steak to make restaurant-quality cheesesteak, deli meat is precooked and will save you time, effort, and a messy frying pan. Plus, you can still apply many of the same upgrades to Philly cheesesteaks you would with a classic recipe. For example, you can give your Philly cheesesteak a flavorful boost with the help of classic seasonings like coarse salt, cumin, and paprika. Spice blends like five-spice or jerk seasoning will also work well. You can sprinkle the seasoning over the deli meat and veggies before toasting them to bloom their flavors and infuse them into the sandwich fillings. This filling and cooking method swap will also work on other Philly cheesesteak iterations. If you don't want a sub roll, for example, you can transform a sandwich into a quesadilla. And, instead of a skillet or comal, you can make sheet pan Philly cheesesteak quesadillas.
Roast beef from the deli section is tender, but it isn't as juicy as cooking steak from raw. So, skimping on cheese would be a mistake to avoid with this Publix Philly cheesesteak hack, as the gooey, fatty cheese will compensate for any deficit of juiciness. Swap provolone for sharp cheddar or Whiz to amp up the flavor of your cheesesteak. For that matter, you could use diced jalapeños instead of bell peppers for added spice, or simply slather spicy mustard onto the bun before sliding it into the oven.