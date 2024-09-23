Give Philly Cheesesteak A Flavorful Upgrade With These Classic Seasonings
Some fans of the Philly cheesesteak — particularly Philadelphians themselves — might be purists when it comes to the sandwich. Some turn their nose up at the addition of ketchup, while others insist that a truly authentic cheesesteak uses provolone, rather than Cheese Whiz. But we're not here to be purists: We're here to push boundaries and make your food taste more interesting.
In a typical cheesesteak recipe, flank steak is seasoned with mere salt. But steak, with its hearty texture and flavor, can stand up to a variety of seasonings. Try rubbing your steak with coarse salt, cumin, and paprika to add fire and depth before throwing the meat onto a hot skillet. Or, season your steak in a marinade of jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt for a cheesesteak that pays homage to carne asada. Unconventional? Yes. Worth it? Certainly — though you might want to leave out the ketchup and let these seasonings take center stage.
Don't shy away from spice blends
Once you realize that a cheesesteak contains only a handful of elements — a seeded roll, steak, cheese, and perhaps peppers and onions — the seasoning possibilities begin to feel endless. Chinese five-spice powder, for instance, is often used to season cuts of meat. The blend includes star anise, cinnamon, fennel seeds, cloves, and ginger: An aromatic combination of fragrance and heat. In another realm, opt for jerk seasoning, a complex Jamaican blend that often includes onion and garlic powders, warm spices like nutmeg, and some type of chile (like the eye-opening Scotch bonnet).
As a general rule of thumb, use 1 tablespoon of seasoning for each pound of steak to avoid overpowering the meat — particularly with blends as intense as five-spice powder or jerk seasoning. It's also crucial to work primarily with coarse salt, as finely processed salt could easily creep into every corner of your steak, leading to a piece of oversalted meat. If you're opting for a spruced-up, spicy cheesesteak, avoid strongly flavored cheeses — like Cooper Sharp cheddar and Whiz — and use a mild provolone to let the spices truly shine. And please, please, please use a good, crusty hoagie roll — your steak deserves it.