Give Philly Cheesesteak A Flavorful Upgrade With These Classic Seasonings

Some fans of the Philly cheesesteak — particularly Philadelphians themselves — might be purists when it comes to the sandwich. Some turn their nose up at the addition of ketchup, while others insist that a truly authentic cheesesteak uses provolone, rather than Cheese Whiz. But we're not here to be purists: We're here to push boundaries and make your food taste more interesting.

In a typical cheesesteak recipe, flank steak is seasoned with mere salt. But steak, with its hearty texture and flavor, can stand up to a variety of seasonings. Try rubbing your steak with coarse salt, cumin, and paprika to add fire and depth before throwing the meat onto a hot skillet. Or, season your steak in a marinade of jalapeño, cilantro, lime, and salt for a cheesesteak that pays homage to carne asada. Unconventional? Yes. Worth it? Certainly — though you might want to leave out the ketchup and let these seasonings take center stage.