Turn Up The Heat In Your Chicken Salad With Jerk Seasoning

There are many ingredient and seasoning swaps that any home cook can use to make a new rendition of chicken salad. There's barbecue chicken salad and the growingly-popular curried chicken salad that adds curry powder to the likes of mayonnaise and the other usual mix-ins. To further turn up the heat in your next batch, grab a jar of jerk seasoning — the kind you might already use for flavor-packed jerk chicken or Jamaican jerk chicken wings.

The Jamaican blend commonly consists of spices like ground cloves, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, paprika, and onion and garlic powders. All of those spices will provide a mix of earthy, spicy, and smoky flavors to any dish. In general, poultry is mild which is why the boldness of jerk seasoning works so well with chicken in a variety of recipes, including chicken salad. Even if you are sensitive to bold flavors, ingredients like creamy mayonnaise and vegetables will offset some of the spice levels. For this upgrade, make your own jerk seasoning blend with spices in your cabinet or use a store-bought package to make it easier.