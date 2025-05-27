Our Favorite Trader Joe's Deli Meat Absolutely Belongs On Your Next Sandwich
Trader Joe's has a wide selection of unique groceries all under its store-brand name, with unbeatable prices and crowd-pleasing taste that has earned it a beloved reputation. When it comes to deli meats, Trader Joe's offers the same wide selection you'd expect, featuring all the classics. And our favorite Trader Joe's deli meat stands out, not for a complex or quirky seasoning mix, but for its perfectly executed simplicity.
In our ranking of 12 Trader Joe's deli meats, roast beef was by far our number one choice. We based our ranking on taste, texture, and versatility, and the roast beef outperformed all of its competitors by a long shot. Many brands of roast beef can be ultra-processed, prone to drying out, and fall-apart thin, Trader Joe's roast beef actually looked like the hearty, tender hunks you'd slice off a homemade slab of roast beef. The slices were thick, succulent, and layerable, but the flavor was the real star of the show. Instead of overpowering the roast beef with a million seasonings, Trader Joe's roast beef had a surprisingly simple seasoning blend of garlic, onion, vinegar, and salt. The umami-richness of the meat shined thanks to the beautifully executed balance of flavors.
The versatility of Trader Joe's seasoned roast beef
Trader Joe's seasoned roast beef is perfect in its simplicity, which makes it one of the most versatile deli meats. TikTok creators have gone viral preparing amazing roast beef sandwiches using an all-Trader Joe's lineup of breads, spreads, garnishes, and cheese. Lucky for you, we have ranked most sandwich elements so you can make the absolute best combination. This TikTok video, for example, uses Trader Joe's ciabatta baguettes (a highly ranked Trader Joe's bread) for a hot roast beef sandwich. She spreads the sandwich with the creamy garlic spread dip (our all-time favorite Trader Joe's dip), and tops the beef with caramelized onions and melted cheese. Trader Joe's Sauerkraut ranked high on our list of store-bought sauerkraut brands, and would be a wonderful pairing to incorporate into a roast beef Reuben sandwich with melted Swiss cheese and toasted rye bread.
This roast beef would also taste delicious on a sandwich with Trader Joe's chimichurri sauce and sun-dried tomatoes. Sautee the roast beef with peppers and onions and add melted provolone cheese to enjoy in this recipe for Philly cheesesteak lettuce cups. Trader Joe's roast beef is also a great addition to your next charcuterie board to pair with our top picks on this ranking of Trader Joe's charcuterie cheeses.