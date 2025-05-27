Our Favorite Trader Joe's Deli Meat Absolutely Belongs On Your Next Sandwich

Trader Joe's has a wide selection of unique groceries all under its store-brand name, with unbeatable prices and crowd-pleasing taste that has earned it a beloved reputation. When it comes to deli meats, Trader Joe's offers the same wide selection you'd expect, featuring all the classics. And our favorite Trader Joe's deli meat stands out, not for a complex or quirky seasoning mix, but for its perfectly executed simplicity.

In our ranking of 12 Trader Joe's deli meats, roast beef was by far our number one choice. We based our ranking on taste, texture, and versatility, and the roast beef outperformed all of its competitors by a long shot. Many brands of roast beef can be ultra-processed, prone to drying out, and fall-apart thin, Trader Joe's roast beef actually looked like the hearty, tender hunks you'd slice off a homemade slab of roast beef. The slices were thick, succulent, and layerable, but the flavor was the real star of the show. Instead of overpowering the roast beef with a million seasonings, Trader Joe's roast beef had a surprisingly simple seasoning blend of garlic, onion, vinegar, and salt. The umami-richness of the meat shined thanks to the beautifully executed balance of flavors.