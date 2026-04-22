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There's something about the best Philly cheesesteaks from old-school shops that seems tough to recreate at home. Maybe it's the hot griddle that perfectly melds the beef, cheese, and onions, or just the experience of ordering at your favorite spot. But making a restaurant-quality cheesesteak at home is absolutely possible — and it starts with the right meat. Demakes Bros. Choice Beef Shaved Steak is one product that strikes the perfect balance between flavor and affordability.

The cut of beef traditionally used for cheesesteak is thinly sliced ribeye, but it can be pricey, and Demakes Bros. Shaved Steak is the next-best, high-quality, yet accessible choice. This product is made with 100% all-natural beef with no additives or fillers, and it's pre-cut into thin slices, so you don't have to break out a sharp knife to slice beef for cheesesteaks. Unlike other products that don't specify the beef cut grade of their meat, this Demakes Bros. item is 100% USDA Choice.

Demakes Bros. is a family-owned meat company that prides itself on superior ingredients and excellent value. You can pick up a 14-ounce pack of its shaved steak at Target for $8; a bigger 20-ounce package at Acme or Giant for $11 to $12, or a 2-pound double pack at Sam's Club for around $17.50. With a few essential tips, turning the beef into a cheesesteak couldn't be easier.