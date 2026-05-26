8 Facts About Costco Food Court Pizza Only A True Fan Would Know

We love going to Costco to stock up on our favorite products in bulk. Whether you're the kind of person who likes to pack your freezer with Costco's frozen meals or you tend to buy a lot of fresh produce there, it's always fun to load up your cart with all of the stuff you need to make it through the week as easily (and deliciously) as possible. But we'd be lying if we said that we're not there at least partially for the Costco food court. From the iconic hot dog to the beloved chicken bake, Costco's food court serves up some undeniably tasty post-shopping fare.

Costco's pizza is no exception. The membership club's food court is an excellent place to buy a whole pie if you're trying to feed a crowd, or you can grab a single slice (or two) to enjoy before or after your shopping trip. But even if you order the pizza every time you're there, there may be some facts about the dish that you're not aware of. Let's take a closer look at the 411 you need about the Costco food court's pizza — we bet your stomach is already grumbling.