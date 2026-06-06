The Underrated Vegetable To Keep In Your Freezer For Fiber And Protein
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Just because an ingredient is shoved into your freezer doesn't mean you can't make delicious, fresh, and nourishing meals with it. Frozen ingredients can help you get nutritious, filling meals onto the table quickly. Take edamame for example, which are young soybeans harvested whilst they are still green and yet to ripen. Filed into the beans, legumes, lentils, and peas category, one cup of this vegetable offers 18 grams of protein, which is more protein than an egg. Edamame also contains 8 grams of fiber per serving, as well as essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C, iron, calcium, and potassium. Studies have indicated that edamame may help reduce cholesterol levels, improve bone health, and lower blood pressure.
The taste of edamame is mildly nutty, and the satisfying texture offers just enough of a firm bite to add interest to grain salads. Frozen shelled edamame requires only a few minutes of steaming in boiling water before it is ready to serve or add to another recipe. If you're adding frozen pieces to a meal you're cooking, you don't need to thaw them first, making it even easier to bulk up your meal with edamame.
A quality ingredient made easy
Some cooks air fry edamame beans for a tasty snack. You can also steam and season edamame simply with five-spice salt and sesame seeds for a quick snack, or add steamed or pan-fried pieces to whatever the night's dinner may be. The versatility of the ingredient lends itself to dozens of easy and delicious recipes. Whether prepared as a salad with peanut dressing or used to make hummus with a handful of ingredients, stocking your freezer with either the pods or the shelled beans means you have what you need ready to go.
Look for shelled or unshelled products depending on your preferences to bulk up soups or stir-fries with the easy protein boost. At Walmart, 12 ounces of the Great Value brand costs under $2. At Aldi, 16 ounces of Season's Choice edamame costs $2.49. Frozen edamame can last for as long as a year, but if it appears slimy, smells off, or you notice mold on the pieces, toss it before you are tempted to tuck the veggie into your dinner.