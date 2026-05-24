Ritz Crackers Offer An Easy Shortcut For Mini-Sized Mediterranean Party Sandwiches
You may be used to the status quo party appetizers of the world — the pigs in a blanket, the store-bought mozzarella sticks, and chip-and-dip combos. But it's high time that your apps got a facelift.
Our Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich recipe calls for layering Ritz crackers (or swapping them with your favorite butter cracker alternative) with black olive pâté, cherry tomatoes, and Brie wedges. This upgrade is inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the Mediterranean and gives a cracker aisle staple a new lease on life. Unlike other appetizers that can go down heavy and greasy (we're looking at you, mozzarella sticks), this one is light, easy to snack on, and can be incorporated into a variety of lunch or upscale dinner party spreads. It can also be reserved for your next picnic, as the finger food sandwiches are small and dainty and will pair well with other light bites, like charcuterie or fruit.
Other dishes to serve
These Ritz bites would be an excellent addition to a Mediterranean spread, alongside some other tasty apps. You can pair them with a plate of loaded Mediterranean nachos; this pita plate is topped with creamy hummus, tzatziki, and all of the Mediterranean condiments you could ever want, including chopped parsley, feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and more. Think of it as a fun way to eat hummus and pita. If you're serving the Brie bites at an afternoon in the park, try pairing them with a picnic-friendly tortellini Greek salad recipe, which offers tons of fresh flavors and textural complexity while also being super filling.
There are plenty of ways to upgrade the Brie bites as well. If you are serving these at an upscale event, swap out the olive pâté for caviar. Or, for a more unique flavor, pick a different Ritz cracker flavor, like garlic butter or zesty herb.
What are you waiting for? Give this Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich recipe a try.