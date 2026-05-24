Ritz Crackers Offer An Easy Shortcut For Mini-Sized Mediterranean Party Sandwiches

You may be used to the status quo party appetizers of the world — the pigs in a blanket, the store-bought mozzarella sticks, and chip-and-dip combos. But it's high time that your apps got a facelift.

Our Mediterranean Brie cracker sandwich recipe calls for layering Ritz crackers (or swapping them with your favorite butter cracker alternative) with black olive pâté, cherry tomatoes, and Brie wedges. This upgrade is inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the Mediterranean and gives a cracker aisle staple a new lease on life. Unlike other appetizers that can go down heavy and greasy (we're looking at you, mozzarella sticks), this one is light, easy to snack on, and can be incorporated into a variety of lunch or upscale dinner party spreads. It can also be reserved for your next picnic, as the finger food sandwiches are small and dainty and will pair well with other light bites, like charcuterie or fruit.