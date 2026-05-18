Costco Quietly Released A New Kirkland Signature Bourbon — And Shoppers Have Questions

Costco does have another in-house Kentucky Straight on offer: the Kirkland Signature Small Batch Bourbon, distilled by Barton 1792. The small batch is also produced in Bardstown, which sparked questions among customers, but the town is home to a number of distilleries and it's known as a destination for bourbon enthusiasts.

Even if there is some connection, the new Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight does not have the Barton 1792 label, and the drink itself has a slightly different flavor and finish. While the 1792 bourbon has a sweet finish, the new Kirkland Signature bourbon is complex and almost peppery — making it perfect for sipping straight or mixing bold cocktails.

Costco shoppers seem to be excited to taste the new Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. One Reddit user wrote, "Just yesterday I told my wife that they have the fanciest stuff under the Kirkland label, but not Bourbon. Today I see this. Can't wait to try it." The 1.75-litre bottle also offers a lot of value, so it might be worth picking it up if you do spot it at your local store.

If you can't seem to find one of these bottles at your local Costco, Tasting Table's taste tester tried every Costco Kirkland whiskey, and they have some recommendations, including an overlooked Kentucky bourbon and Kirkland's best bourbon. Either way, you should be able to get your fix.