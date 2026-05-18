Costco Quietly Released A New Kirkland Signature Bourbon — And Shoppers Have Questions
Costco seems to have added a new bourbon to its warehouse shelves, confusing some eagle-eyed customers who have spotted the spirit in recent days. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is from Costco's fan-favorite in-house brand, Kirkland Signature — and it looks to cost just $27.69 for a 1.75-liter bottle.
The retailer has kept the release pretty quiet. However, a Reddit user found the bourbon in a store in Minnesota and posted a photo of the bottle. The 92-proof spirit is distilled, barreled, and aged in Bardstown, Kentucky by DC Flynt MW Domaines & Estates, an American wine and spirits distributing firm that works on a lot of other Kirkland Signature products.
As noted on the bottle, the bourbon has a "bold yet elegant" expression with rich notes of oak, vanilla, and warm spices along with aromas of caramelized cherries, toasted coconut, and nuts. A Kentucky Straight whiskey has to be aged for a minimum of two years, so this is a medium-to-full bodied spirit with a long finish — perfect for an old-fashioned or classic Manhattan cocktail.
The Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight is different from Costco's other in-house bourbon
Costco does have another in-house Kentucky Straight on offer: the Kirkland Signature Small Batch Bourbon, distilled by Barton 1792. The small batch is also produced in Bardstown, which sparked questions among customers, but the town is home to a number of distilleries and it's known as a destination for bourbon enthusiasts.
Even if there is some connection, the new Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight does not have the Barton 1792 label, and the drink itself has a slightly different flavor and finish. While the 1792 bourbon has a sweet finish, the new Kirkland Signature bourbon is complex and almost peppery — making it perfect for sipping straight or mixing bold cocktails.
Costco shoppers seem to be excited to taste the new Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. One Reddit user wrote, "Just yesterday I told my wife that they have the fanciest stuff under the Kirkland label, but not Bourbon. Today I see this. Can't wait to try it." The 1.75-litre bottle also offers a lot of value, so it might be worth picking it up if you do spot it at your local store.
If you can't seem to find one of these bottles at your local Costco, Tasting Table's taste tester tried every Costco Kirkland whiskey, and they have some recommendations, including an overlooked Kentucky bourbon and Kirkland's best bourbon. Either way, you should be able to get your fix.