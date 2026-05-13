This Overlooked Kentucky Bourbon Was Spotted At Costco For $50 A Bottle

A recent Reddit post from the Midtown Costco in Kansas City, Missouri, includes three photos of the whiskeys on display in the warehouse store, and eagle-eyed keyboard jockeys immediately took note of one standout bottle. Among the selections is Peerless Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey, selling for just $50.

For those who aren't familiar, this bottle comes from a historic bourbon label revived by a modern brand in the past decade. The brand itself dates back over 100 years, but this particular bottle only hit the market in 2019. Since then, however, it has racked up a reputation as a whiskey that drinks well beyond both its price tag and its four-year age statement.

It is a strong whiskey, bottled at around 110 proof (55% ABV), depending on the batch, delivering a robust and complex flavor. Tipplers should expect notes of citrus, honey, and toasted nuts on the nose, sweet brown sugar, cocoa, and leather on the palate, and a lingering warm spice with a touch of fruit on the finish. And considering this whiskey often retails in the range of $70-100, picking up a bottle for just $50 is certainly a deal to be on the lookout for during your next Costco visit.