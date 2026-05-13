This Overlooked Kentucky Bourbon Was Spotted At Costco For $50 A Bottle
A recent Reddit post from the Midtown Costco in Kansas City, Missouri, includes three photos of the whiskeys on display in the warehouse store, and eagle-eyed keyboard jockeys immediately took note of one standout bottle. Among the selections is Peerless Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey, selling for just $50.
For those who aren't familiar, this bottle comes from a historic bourbon label revived by a modern brand in the past decade. The brand itself dates back over 100 years, but this particular bottle only hit the market in 2019. Since then, however, it has racked up a reputation as a whiskey that drinks well beyond both its price tag and its four-year age statement.
It is a strong whiskey, bottled at around 110 proof (55% ABV), depending on the batch, delivering a robust and complex flavor. Tipplers should expect notes of citrus, honey, and toasted nuts on the nose, sweet brown sugar, cocoa, and leather on the palate, and a lingering warm spice with a touch of fruit on the finish. And considering this whiskey often retails in the range of $70-100, picking up a bottle for just $50 is certainly a deal to be on the lookout for during your next Costco visit.
Peerless Small Batch isn't the only whiskey to be on the lookout for at Costco
For fans of Peerless, another offering from the distillery that crops up in that same set of photos on Reddit is the brand's Double Oak Bourbon Whiskey. This is a bottle that deserves its spot on the list of the best double-barrel bourbons, a twice-aged whiskey with heavy oak character. Apparently, it was first created by accident, when the contents of leaky barrels needed to be transferred to a second round of freshly charred oak barrels. This similarly strong bottle offers a much deeper, oaky complexity. It may not, however, come with quite the same degree of discount. It's difficult to make out in the photos, but the Peerless Double Oak appears to be selling for $84.99, only about $5 to $15 off its typical price at other retailers.
Any trip to Costco should include at least a buzz past the liquor section, even if you don't have a particular target in mind. A well-trained eye can spot deals like a $60 bottle of Weller Special Reserve Bourbon priced at just $20. Or, for those willing to splash a bit more money on a good whiskey, there have also been instances of incredibly rare bottles showing up at the warehouse chain, like the Last Drop No. 37, a 27-Year Buffalo Trace, of which only about 500 bottles were made, each of which sells for about $8,000. That is likely a bit pricey for most Costco shoppers, but there are also always the inexpensive Kirkland brand whiskeys to fall back on. Whether you are shopping for a deal or searching for something truly exquisite, Costco's liquor department is always worth a gander.