The Rare $8K Kentucky Bourbon Costco Shoppers Just Spotted

While there is always something to catch the eye at Costco, rarely is it something quite so rare or exquisite as an $8,000 bottle of bourbon. But Costco can be a wild place — and sometimes that is exactly what you will find. As reported in an Instagram post by @garnetandgoldbourbon, the incredibly rare Last Drop No. 37, a 27-year-aged Buffalo Trace bourbon, has been spotted on some warehouse shelves.

While surprising, this is not an unprecedented event — rare bourbons have been found at Costco before — but Last Drop No. 37 from Buffalo Trace is an exceptionally scarce bottle. In fact, there were only ever 508 bottles filled, and each is hand-numbered. While $8,000 might seem like a lot to pay for a bottle of whiskey, you may be surprised to learn that this price is actually much lower than some other retailers.

Despite it being sold by Costco, these bottles aren't packaged in bulk. But they do still come with about a 24% discount off the suggested retail price of $10,500. Considering some online stores are listing these rare bottles as high as $15,000, Costco is offering quite a deal. Rare bottles of Buffalo Trace have been known to cost a fortune in the past, though rarity alone, but also the quality of the spirit that makes this member of the Last Drop 2025 collection such a collectable gem.