The Rare $8K Kentucky Bourbon Costco Shoppers Just Spotted
While there is always something to catch the eye at Costco, rarely is it something quite so rare or exquisite as an $8,000 bottle of bourbon. But Costco can be a wild place — and sometimes that is exactly what you will find. As reported in an Instagram post by @garnetandgoldbourbon, the incredibly rare Last Drop No. 37, a 27-year-aged Buffalo Trace bourbon, has been spotted on some warehouse shelves.
While surprising, this is not an unprecedented event — rare bourbons have been found at Costco before — but Last Drop No. 37 from Buffalo Trace is an exceptionally scarce bottle. In fact, there were only ever 508 bottles filled, and each is hand-numbered. While $8,000 might seem like a lot to pay for a bottle of whiskey, you may be surprised to learn that this price is actually much lower than some other retailers.
Despite it being sold by Costco, these bottles aren't packaged in bulk. But they do still come with about a 24% discount off the suggested retail price of $10,500. Considering some online stores are listing these rare bottles as high as $15,000, Costco is offering quite a deal. Rare bottles of Buffalo Trace have been known to cost a fortune in the past, though rarity alone, but also the quality of the spirit that makes this member of the Last Drop 2025 collection such a collectable gem.
What makes Last Drop No. 37 so special
Each bottle of Last Drop No. 37 contains a blend of three of the oldest barrels of Buffalo Trace straight bourbon whiskey to reach consumers. Those three barrels were distilled in 1995, 1996, and 1997, and were aged with the greatest care for 27-plus years before being blended and bottled. The result is an exquisite whiskey that shows exactly what years of careful aging can do to a high-quality spirit, adding profound layers of depth and complexity to the Buffalo Trace bourbon base — a whiskey that has, in its various forms, earned hundreds of awards over the years.
Should you choose to pick up one of these bottles — and then to uncork it rather than stick it on a shelf in the cellar — you can expect a rich sensory experience in the glass. The aroma features warm spice and dark fruit dancing with peppery notes of rye, all with a delightful air of age. Heavy oak leads the palate, balanced with caramel sweetness, dark chocolate, and warm leather, among myriad other ephemeral tastes and scents. It is a glass worth savoring, and one that you won't soon forget.
Buffalo Trace bourbon has been hard to find at times — but there are not many bottles harder to track down than this Last Drop offering. For the whiskey collectors out there, it might be time to load up and head to the store. Given how few bottles there are in the world, odds are you won't find it tucked into the other Costco bourbons on offer, but you don't want to let this special offering vanish without a trace.