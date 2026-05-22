12 Big Brands Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Products
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If you've been pleasantly surprised to discover just how good Member's Mark products are, it's all because Sam's Club partners with some high-quality, well-known brands to produce its products. While Sam's Club isn't in the habit of giving out the names of most of these partner companies, a little sleuthing can help to uncover the brands behind a few. In fact, some shoppers who have found similarities between name brand products they love and Member's Mark products have been pleasantly surprised to discover that they're made by the same company. And, of course, buying those favorite products at Sam's Club in bulk under the Member's Mark name often means shoppers are paying a fraction of the price they'd spend for the name brand products.
Interestingly, five of the companies on our list have been making high-quality products since the 1800s, with three others having been around since the early 1900s. Some are companies you've likely heard of, like Buffalo Trace. However, most are the companies behind well-known name brands, like Green Giant and Carvel, or are suppliers for restaurants, like Panera. Still others are partners for store name brands for companies like Target, Costco, and Food Lion. So, if you're curious to know who exactly is behind some of the Member's Mark products you love, you'll want to peruse our list of some of the big brands helping to make these items great.
1. The Ambriola Company provides Italian cheese for the Member's Mark brand
If you've ever bought Member's Mark Italian cheese from Sam's Club, there's a good chance it came from the Ambriola Company. Ambriola has been around since 1877 and has been importing cheese to the U.S. since 1921. It's a company that's known worldwide for the quality of its cheeses and has had at least one of its products on Sam's Club shelves under the Member's Mark name.
The identity of this brand came to light in 2025 when Ambriola announced a recall on some of its cheese products that had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. This same recall affected Boar's Head cheese. So, the brand secret is now out for both of them. It seems that the company caught the outbreak early enough for no customers to be affected, but 1.5 lb. bags of Member's Mark pecorino Romano grated cheese were included in Ambriola's recall. So, next time you see that cheese or other Member's Mark cheeses at Sam's that declare they're a product of Italy, there's a possibility they could be from Ambriola.
2. Barton 1792 Distillery is Member's Mark's source for bourbon
The hint for who is behind Member's Mark bourbon is printed right on the label: Barton 1792 Distillery. The Barton 1792 Distillery is in the middle of bourbon country in Bardstown, Kentucky, where it first opened all the way back in 1879. So, you know you're getting good bourbon with such a well-established, award-winning company being the brand responsible for producing it. Plus, it's available for a fraction of the cost of what you'd find under the brand's ordinary label. Interestingly enough, Barton 1792 Distillery is also behind Costco's Kirkland signature bourbon.
One of the highly-rated Barton 1792 Distillery bourbons customers have found over in the alcohol section at Sam's Club is Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey small batch, and another was the Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey single barrel. The labels boast that the company uses charred oak barrels for the aging process. With the company having 29 warehouses full of barrels of aging whiskey, there's probably some sitting around right now that will be on Sam's Club shelves in future years. So, be on the lookout for this brand on the label if you're a Barton 1792 or just a bourbon fan in general.
3. B&G Foods supplies spices and seasonings for the Member's Mark brand
If you used to buy Tone's spices at Sam's Club and have ended up switching to Member's Mark brand, it turns out that nothing has really changed except the label. Both are made by the same company: B&G Foods.
B&G foods is responsible for quite a lot of well-known labels, including several other spice brands, like Weber, Spice Islands, Dash, Einstein Bros., Acćent, MIghty Salt, and Molly McButter. As a company that's been around since 1889, it has continued to maintain an excellent reputation not just with its spice brands, but other well-known ones that have stood the test of time, like Green Giant and Crisco.
We're sure that several popular Member's Mark spices are from B&G foods because we found information about several that have had a label switch. These include products like Member's Mark bay leaves, black pepper, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, chili powder, chives, cilantro, cumin, curry powder, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning, as well as items like bouillon cubes and the beef and chicken base combo.
4. Biery Cheese Company makes some Member's Mark cheese products
Another cheese company responsible for at least some of the domestic Member's Mark cheese products at Sam's Club is the Biery Cheese Company. Biery started on a family farm in 1929 and is still a family-owned company four generations later. Over the years, the company has won 28 awards for its cheeses around the world. So, you know Sam's is seeking out excellent cheese before associating it with its store brand.
This is another Sam's Club cheese supplier that was unveiled through a recall. However, this 2024 recall happened because the company was worried about glove remnants that might show up in its 5-pound packages of Member's Mark mild cheddar fancy fine shredded cheese. Luckily, it was nowhere near the level of Biery's 2017 recall, which was one of the biggest cheese recalls in U.S. history.
Biery produces charcuterie trays that include just cheese or a combination of cheese, crackers, and meats. Plus, it offers cubed, sliced, shredded, plant-based, and flavored cheeses. So, there's also a chance some of the other Member's Mark domestic cheese products you find in the dairy cases at Sam's Club might come from this company.
5. Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions LLC makes freeze dried fruit for Member's Mark
Sam's Club shoppers who are fans of Member's Mark freeze-dried fruits may be interested to know that the company making it is likely Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC. Dohler is yet another company that's been around since the 1800s. It actually began by offering spices back in 1838, and has expanded worldwide over the years with a large line of natural ingredients.
The fact that Doehler was behind Member's Mark freeze-dried fruit came to light after the company recalled some of its products in 2025 because of worries over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination after internal testing. Included in Doehler's recall were Member's Mark freeze dried fruit variety packs, which included pouches of freeze-dried strawberries, bananas, and apples.
Doehler offers a very wide variety of products. So, there's a chance it might have an agreement to make other products for Member's Mark, as well. In addition to dried fruits and vegetables, some of its products it offers its partners include beverages, natural sweeteners, plant-based ingredients, like nuts and seeds, fruit and vegetable ingredients, like juices and purees, and more.
6. Buffalo Trace owns the brand that makes Member's Mark vodka
There have been rumors that Costco Kirkland signature vodka and Member's Mark American vodka might be made by the same company and that the company might be Grey Goose. However, neither of these rumors are true. Those who like to pick up Member's Mark American vodka for their liquor cabinet are imbibing a drink made from I.W.A. Distilling. Even reviewers who consider themselves to be vodka connoisseurs seem to end up loving this vodka and being surprised it's a Member's Mark brand.
The proof for the name of the distillery that makes this product is right on the label, hiding in plain sight. However, the information that's not mentioned on the label is that a big, well-known brand owns I.W.A. Distilling: The far-more-famous Buffalo Trace Distillery. Yes, Buffalo Trace is largely known for its bourbon, but it and its associated companies also make vodka. Buffalo Trace is a company that's technically been around since the mid-1800s, but it only became known as Buffalo Trace in 1999. So, if you like Buffalo Trace bourbon, you might give Member's Mark vodka a try and see if it makes you just as happy.
7. Niagara Bottling LLC bottles water for the Member's Mark brand
If you love the low price of Sam's Club's Member's Mark purified water, it turns out that there's a well-known name brand producing the water: Niagara Bottling, LLC. Niagara got its start in 1963 in California when it began selling 5-gallon containers of water. It later switched to bottling individual-sized portions for grocery stores, convenience stores, and grocery clubs in the 1990s.
Interestingly, the company's purified water (the kind Sam's carries) comes not just from springs, but also from well water or municipal sources. However, the company runs it through a specific reverse osmosis, disinfecting, and microfiltration processes to purify it.
Beyond Sam's, Niagara bottles water for a lot of store brands from well-known chains, like Costco, Walmart, Target, Food Lion, Albertson's, and Love's. So, if you enjoy purified water from one, you'll likely enjoy the others. In fact, people on social media have reported a few factory mixups, like running across a pack of Kirkland brand water bottles from Costco with the Member's Mark labels on them. So, some are apparently made in the same facility.
8. Perrigo produces Member's Mark baby formula
Lots of families choose Member's Mark baby formula as a cheaper alternative to name brands. However, the fact that the formula comes from the Perrigo company means they're certainly not choosing a lesser product for their babies. Perrigo has been around since 1887, and produces a variety of over-the-counter medicines and skin care products in addition to baby formula.
Perrigo is not only the company that makes the name-brand Dr. Brown's baby formula, but it is also responsible for several store-brand ones. In fact, the baby formula brands Perrigo makes are listed directly on its website. So, it's not a big secret that the same company making baby formula for Sam's Club also makes the store-brand versions for Walmart, Target, and CVS. It's likely to be easy to make the switch from one of those brands to a similar Member's Mark variety, like Gentle Premium or Advantage Premium, if you're trying to save money by buying in bulk.
9. Rich Products Corporation manufactures some frozen products for Member's Mark
When you're shopping in the frozen food section at Sam's Club, there's a good chance you might run across a product from Rich Products Corporation. Rich's sells its products all over the world, getting its start making the first non-dairy whipped topping in 1945. Some of its better-known brands include SeaPak, FarmRich, F'real, and Carvel.
Both of the products we're sure come from Rich's were uncovered from recalls. The fact that Rich's makes Member's Mark breaded mozzarella sticks came to light after Rich's enacted a recall for the these in 2023. The problem wasn't with the product itself but with the packaging, which failed to mention that it might contain egg and soy allergens. Back in 2018, Rich's also recalled Member's Mark Casa di Bertacchi Italian-style meatballs because it was concerned they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The current iteration of Member's Mark Italian-style meatballs Sam's Club sells doesn't contain the Casa di Bertacchi label. So, it could be from a different producer now. Still, there's a possibility something else on the shelves at Sam's comes from Rich's since the products it makes include frozen seafood, frozen appetizers, frozen desserts, BBQ, pizza, breads, pastries, cakes, and more.
10. Rise Baking Company makes cookie dough for Member's Mark
If you're someone who enjoys Member's Mark chocolate chunk cookies from Sam's Club and have been wondering who makes the dough, that company is Rise Baking Company. Having only existed since 2013, it's far newer than most companies on our list. However, it has managed to gain enough respect to become the cookie dough supplier for a variety of well-known brands beyond just Sam's Club.
It was a Salmonella-based recall in 2024 that brought to light the name of the company behind Member's Mark chocolate chunk cookie dough. The dough comes to the store frozen whether it gets sold frozen in bulk or baked in the bakery. Reviews for homemade cookies made with the bulk frozen dough say they taste like the already baked chocolate chunk cookies in the bakery. Plus, the ingredient lists for the frozen and the baked Member's Mark chocolate chunk cookies are the same. So, the source for both the frozen and baked cookies seems to be Rise Baking Company.
Based on the recall, it appears that other popular companies — including Panera and Costco — use various flavors of the brand's cookie dough. The company also has a number of other baked goods in its portfolio, including cakes, muffins, pies, brownies, breads, and more. So, it wouldn't be surprising if some of Sam's other bakery items come frozen from Rise Baking Company as well.
11. Downs Food Group is the canned chicken company Member's Mark uses
Those who buy Member's Mark canned chicken have likely bought a product produced by Downs Food Group (a.k.a. Tony Downs Food Company). The company has been around since 1947 and has even had a contract to provide protein for U.S. government food assistance programs.
In 2018, we learned about Tony Downs Food Company's connection to Sam's Club when it recalled Member's Mark premium natural chunk chicken breast in water and food service premium natural chunk chicken breast in water. The recall happened after two consumers contacted the company to complain about finding hard plastic in their canned chicken.
Downs Food Group offers a wide variety of meat products. In addition to canned meats, like chicken, it also sells frozen and refrigerated meats in a variety of styles, incluiding strips, meatballs, breaded meat patties, grilled meat, and roasted meat. Plus, it has frozen trays and bowls as well as skillet and crockpot meals. So, it's quite possible that canned chicken may not be the only product Downs Food Group has at Sam's.
12. Westrock Coffee Company is the brand behind Member's Mark coffee
One last company that we know is behind a Member's Mark brand name is Westrock Coffee Company. While Westrock isn't spilling the beans about who all its partners are, it boasts on its website that its list of partners includes many of globally recognized brands. A little digging reveals that Sam's Club's Member's Mark coffee is included on that list.
Westrock is actually a company that got its start in Rwanda in 2009. By 2010, it had opened Westrock Coffee Roasting in Arkansas, the same state that's the home to Sam's Club's headquarters. We found information about Westrock Coffee Company promoting Member's Mark donut shop k-cup coffee online before the company showed the coffee off at the PLMA 2022 Trade Show. So, it was this little online brag that tipped us off to the connection between Westrock and Sam's.
Westrock Coffee provides not only k-cups but ground and whole bean coffee as well. So, with several types of Member's Mark coffee available and Westrock having coffee sources from around the world, it's likely that it's a supplier of some other Member's Mark coffee flavors as well.