12 Big Brands Behind Sam's Club's Member's Mark Products

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If you've been pleasantly surprised to discover just how good Member's Mark products are, it's all because Sam's Club partners with some high-quality, well-known brands to produce its products. While Sam's Club isn't in the habit of giving out the names of most of these partner companies, a little sleuthing can help to uncover the brands behind a few. In fact, some shoppers who have found similarities between name brand products they love and Member's Mark products have been pleasantly surprised to discover that they're made by the same company. And, of course, buying those favorite products at Sam's Club in bulk under the Member's Mark name often means shoppers are paying a fraction of the price they'd spend for the name brand products.

Interestingly, five of the companies on our list have been making high-quality products since the 1800s, with three others having been around since the early 1900s. Some are companies you've likely heard of, like Buffalo Trace. However, most are the companies behind well-known name brands, like Green Giant and Carvel, or are suppliers for restaurants, like Panera. Still others are partners for store name brands for companies like Target, Costco, and Food Lion. So, if you're curious to know who exactly is behind some of the Member's Mark products you love, you'll want to peruse our list of some of the big brands helping to make these items great.