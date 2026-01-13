Recalled Boar's Head And Member's Mark Cheese Just Received The FDA's Highest Risk Classification

If you have Boar's Head or Member's Mark grated cheese in the fridge, now might be the time to take a look at the label. Back in November, a recall was issued over a potential health risk from Boar's Head and other cheese products due to the detection of listeria. That recall has just been upgraded to a higher level of urgency.

The recalled cheese was made for Boar's Head by The Ambriola Company, a third-party producer that also manufactured it for other brands, including Sam's Club's in-house Member's Mark label. The products included both whole and pre-grated Pecorino Romano and was distributed to retail stores and restaurants. While no illnesses were reported at the time, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), recently issued an update to the recall, which moved it up to Class I status, the highest level.

According to the official FDA recall classes, a Class I risk is issued for any product that the FDA believes "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The cheese affected was distributed nationwide between November 3, 2025, and November 20, 2025. However, many of the products in question have expiration dates anywhere from March 2026 to May 2026, so some may still be in people's fridges.