Recalled Boar's Head And Member's Mark Cheese Just Received The FDA's Highest Risk Classification
If you have Boar's Head or Member's Mark grated cheese in the fridge, now might be the time to take a look at the label. Back in November, a recall was issued over a potential health risk from Boar's Head and other cheese products due to the detection of listeria. That recall has just been upgraded to a higher level of urgency.
The recalled cheese was made for Boar's Head by The Ambriola Company, a third-party producer that also manufactured it for other brands, including Sam's Club's in-house Member's Mark label. The products included both whole and pre-grated Pecorino Romano and was distributed to retail stores and restaurants. While no illnesses were reported at the time, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), recently issued an update to the recall, which moved it up to Class I status, the highest level.
According to the official FDA recall classes, a Class I risk is issued for any product that the FDA believes "there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The cheese affected was distributed nationwide between November 3, 2025, and November 20, 2025. However, many of the products in question have expiration dates anywhere from March 2026 to May 2026, so some may still be in people's fridges.
These recalled cheeses have been upgraded to a Class I listeria risk
In addition to Boar's Head and Member's Mark, other brands that are part of the recall include Locatelli, Pinna, and Ambriola itself. Photos of the recalled cheeses can be found on the original FDA recall announcement. If you are concerned that you may still possess one of the contaminated cheeses, you can also check the affected lot numbers on the package here, where they are listed in the most recent FDA update.
The official announcement states that the cheese products in question were shipped to 20 different states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you still have one of these products, they should not be consumed and can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Listeria outbreaks are major problems, and if you have consumed the cheese and are showing signs of listeria infection, contact your doctor immediately. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to show, and include fever and flu-like symptoms, confusion, loss of balance, and headache. Nausea and vomiting are also possible if it infects your intestines. Women who are pregnant are especially at risk, with the fever and flu-like symptoms (including muscle aches) being the most serious. Those over the age of 65 or with compromised immune systems should also be very careful if they show symptoms.