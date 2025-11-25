Potential Health Risk Sparks A Recall Of Boar's Head Products That Might Be In Your Fridge

After a rough 2024 the last word Boar's Head wanted to have to utter again is "recall," but unfortunately that's exactly where we are. Last year, the deli meat purveyor had to issue a massive recall over one of the worst listeria outbreaks in years stemming from poor sanitation at a Boar's Head's plant in Virginia. That ended with the large production facility completely shuttered and Boar's Head discontinuing its liverwurst. Now the brand is part of another recall, this time for some of its Boar's Head cheeses, although in this case the company issuing the recall is a Boar's Head supplier.

The recall alert published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on November 24 is for grated and shredded Pecorino Romano cheese. The cheese is being voluntarily recalled by Ambriola Company — which produces it for the Boar's Head label — over potential contamination with listeria. The products were packed in clear grab-and-go containers and the affected grated cheese has a UPC code of 042421-05858 and sell-by dates from 11/21/25 through 3/12/26, while the shredded has a UPC of 042421-15160 and sell-by dates of 11/25/25 through 5/11/26. The potentially contaminated cheeses were distributed to Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana, however other grocery stores that stock them, like Big Y, are also pulling the products from shelves. Boar's Head, acting out of caution, is also pulling several other products.