Potential Health Risk Sparks A Recall Of Boar's Head Products That Might Be In Your Fridge
After a rough 2024 the last word Boar's Head wanted to have to utter again is "recall," but unfortunately that's exactly where we are. Last year, the deli meat purveyor had to issue a massive recall over one of the worst listeria outbreaks in years stemming from poor sanitation at a Boar's Head's plant in Virginia. That ended with the large production facility completely shuttered and Boar's Head discontinuing its liverwurst. Now the brand is part of another recall, this time for some of its Boar's Head cheeses, although in this case the company issuing the recall is a Boar's Head supplier.
The recall alert published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on November 24 is for grated and shredded Pecorino Romano cheese. The cheese is being voluntarily recalled by Ambriola Company — which produces it for the Boar's Head label — over potential contamination with listeria. The products were packed in clear grab-and-go containers and the affected grated cheese has a UPC code of 042421-05858 and sell-by dates from 11/21/25 through 3/12/26, while the shredded has a UPC of 042421-15160 and sell-by dates of 11/25/25 through 5/11/26. The potentially contaminated cheeses were distributed to Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana, however other grocery stores that stock them, like Big Y, are also pulling the products from shelves. Boar's Head, acting out of caution, is also pulling several other products.
Boar's Head Pecorino Romano cheeses have been recalled due to potential listeria contamination
While only the pre-grated and shredded cheeses are being recalled by Ambriola, Boar's Head is also pulling its pre-cut wedges of Pecorino Romano, which are also supplied by Ambriola. The wedges have a UPC of 042421-15160 and the sell-by date range of 11/25/25 through 5/11/26.
Lastly, Boar's Head is pulling two pre-made products that contain Pecorino Romano cheese as an ingredient. These are Boar's Head-labeled "EverRoast" chicken caesar salads and chicken caesar salad wraps. On the labels the salads have a barcode UPC of 850042244142 and best-by date range of 11/9/2025 through11/22/2025, while the wraps have a barcode UPC of 85004224455 and the same best-by date range of 11/9/2025 through 11/22/2025. You can see label photos of the wraps on the FDA recall page.
This is a FDA class I recall, the highest level, which has a reasonable chance of causing serious health issues, or even death. If you have any of the products they should not be consumed and should be discarded immediately. So far, there have been no reports of illness tied to the recall. Symptoms of listeria infection can include diarrhea, upset stomach, and vomiting, while more serious infections can also include fever and chills, a stiff neck, headaches, confusion, trouble balancing, and seizures. If you have eaten these products, call a doctor if you are showing minor symptoms, and get emergency care if you are experiencing more serious ones.