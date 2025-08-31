Costco's Kirkland Bottled Water Is Made By This Familiar Brand

Have you ever wondered how Costco can manufacture and package so many products in countless categories while still keeping prices low and warehouses stocked? The company's secret is actually no secret at all. The vast majority of products in Costco's warehouses are made by outside companies, typically major players in each product category. Existing products are simply rebranded under Costco Kirkland labels, potentially tweaked to meet specific Costco requirements. This rebranding approach is evident throughout the Costco empire of popular products, including those multi-bottle cases of Kirkland Signature Purified Water.

There's something inherently mysterious about the Kirkland label, as Costco rarely comments on outsourcing methods. It sometimes takes a dedicated amateur sleuth to unveil one of their product's real origins. But it's widely known and revealed on the bottle itself that Kirkland purified water comes from the water giant Niagara Bottling. This family-owned company from Southern California, launched in 1963, now quietly reigns over the world of private‑label bottled water in the western part of the U.S. You've likely tasted their waters under many brand names, as Niagara Bottling started providing single-serve private-label bottled water as far back as the 1990s. They now supply the product to a wide variety of customers, spanning grocery, club store, convenience, and wholesale categories

So when you pick up that multipack of purified Kirkland water at Costco, you're actually purchasing renowned Niagara Bottling water at a considerably lower price point. That begs the questions: What exactly is in that water, and is it the best alternative for daily drinking?