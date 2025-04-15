The Best Tasting Bottled Water Brand Comes With A Sustainable Bonus

Made with a BPA-free liner, Proud Source ensures your water never touches the aluminum of the bottle. Not only does this make your water safe for consumption, but it also prevents your water from developing a metallic taste. Plus, the aluminum helps keep your water cold well after you take it out of the fridge. Although room temperature water is equally satisfying, there's nothing more refreshing than a sip of ice-cold water after a long day.

Sourced in the Rocky Mountains of Idaho and Apalachicola Forest of Florida, Proud Source can ship to 96% of the United States. By staying within a 1,200-mile radius, they're able to greatly reduce their carbon footprint. So much so that your shipping address determines which source you'll get your water from. That means if you live in Montana or Arizona, you'll receive spring water from the Rocky Mountains. And if you live in Michigan or North Carolina, your water will come from Florida. And you never have to feel guilty about where your water comes from because Proud Source promises never to use more than 5% of the spring's daily output.

Proud Source water has varying amounts of calcium, silica, potassium, magnesium, chlorides, and bicarbonate, and each one works together to give this water a delicious taste. Luckily, this water is perfect on its own and doesn't need the addition of any fresh ingredients to enhance it. Plus, it's not crazy expensive. There are bottled water brands that are crazy expensive.

However, you can get a 24-count case of 12-ounce water bottles for $44.99. The same case of 16-ounce bottles will cost $49.99, and a case with 25-ounce bottles will set you back $69.99. They even sell a case of 12-ounce cans for $33.99. And if you really love this water, you can sign up for a subscription.