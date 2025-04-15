The Best Tasting Bottled Water Brand Comes With A Sustainable Bonus
Everyone has a personal preference when it comes to the type of water they drink, and this is especially true when it comes to bottled water. Each brand has its own unique taste that stems from where the water is sourced. That's why bottled spring water and Costco's Kirkland purified bottled water taste different. Things like infrastructure, minerals, and plastic can affect the flavor of water as well. With plastic being one of the most notable since it exposes you to microplastics. Luckily, numerous bottled water brands are moving away from plastics and utilizing recyclable materials instead. One company that's excelling at this is Proud Source. Not only are they doing their part when it comes to sustainability, but they also have the best-tasting water on the market.
Ranked the best bottled water brand by the Tasting Table staff, Proud Source was a stand-out for taste and sustainability. Unlike other bottled water brands, they use infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles. According to The Aluminum Association, roughly 75 percent of all the aluminum that's ever been created is still actively being used today. Hence, it's labeled infinitely recyclable. Proud Source's natural alkaline spring water is bottled at the source and uniquely filtered. They rely on thousands of layers of ancient rocks to preserve all the naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes in the spring water. This method guarantees that their water has a remarkable flavor that is both crisp and refreshing.
Why you should purchase Proud Source water?
Made with a BPA-free liner, Proud Source ensures your water never touches the aluminum of the bottle. Not only does this make your water safe for consumption, but it also prevents your water from developing a metallic taste. Plus, the aluminum helps keep your water cold well after you take it out of the fridge. Although room temperature water is equally satisfying, there's nothing more refreshing than a sip of ice-cold water after a long day.
Sourced in the Rocky Mountains of Idaho and Apalachicola Forest of Florida, Proud Source can ship to 96% of the United States. By staying within a 1,200-mile radius, they're able to greatly reduce their carbon footprint. So much so that your shipping address determines which source you'll get your water from. That means if you live in Montana or Arizona, you'll receive spring water from the Rocky Mountains. And if you live in Michigan or North Carolina, your water will come from Florida. And you never have to feel guilty about where your water comes from because Proud Source promises never to use more than 5% of the spring's daily output.
Proud Source water has varying amounts of calcium, silica, potassium, magnesium, chlorides, and bicarbonate, and each one works together to give this water a delicious taste. Luckily, this water is perfect on its own and doesn't need the addition of any fresh ingredients to enhance it. Plus, it's not crazy expensive. There are bottled water brands that are crazy expensive.
However, you can get a 24-count case of 12-ounce water bottles for $44.99. The same case of 16-ounce bottles will cost $49.99, and a case with 25-ounce bottles will set you back $69.99. They even sell a case of 12-ounce cans for $33.99. And if you really love this water, you can sign up for a subscription.