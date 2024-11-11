10 Types Of Water, Explained

We start our list with good old tap water — the everyday hydration that is available pretty much everywhere. If you need to boil your potatoes or make a cup of tea, tap water is your reliable friend. It may not be the most glamorous option, but it does allow you to have some aqua, well, on tap, at virtually no cost compared to the other options.

Tap water is generally considered safe, having been treated with chlorine and UV light to remove bacteria and other dangerous organisms. It has a different flavor to other types of H2O, and the taste can vary depending on where you live. In areas with hard water, for example, there are more minerals like magnesium and calcium. They affect the flavor of the liquid, often causing it to taste bitter or salty. These substances can also be problematic in appliances like kettles. Why? Limescale deposits can leave unsightly marks and make the devices less efficient, meaning they will have to be replaced more often.

Meanwhile, soft water tends to have a more pleasant taste, with fewer minerals affecting its flavor. If you live in an area with particularly hard water and prefer your drink to have a more enjoyable flavor, you can always buy a softener to remove the minerals. Most areas with hard water are located in the Western United States.

