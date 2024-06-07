Is Carbonated Water Actually Hydrating You?
Good news for those who prefer their water bubbly: Carbonated water, including seltzer, sparkling water, and club soda, is hydrating you. In fact, it is just as hydrating as regular water. Carbonated water can be naturally or artificially carbonated to create the bubbles that so many people enjoy. Either way, the carbonation process does not diminish its ability to hydrate your body, no matter which type you choose.
For those who find still water unappealing, or are prone to drink less of it, carbonated water can be a great alternative that encourages increased water intake. Many people like the effervescence and slight acidity, which can make staying hydrated more enjoyable. Carbonated water can come in various types, including natural flavors and added fruit juice, which can be a tasty option for those looking to avoid sugary drinks while enjoying a bit of fizz. Just be sure to check the nutrition label to ensure there's no added sugar.
Carbonated vs regular water
Carbonated water includes seltzer, sparkling, tonic, mineral, and soda water. Sparkling water or seltzer, which dates back to the 1700s, is artificially carbonated water without added minerals. Mineral water (such as San Pellegrino) contains natural minerals and is often naturally carbonated — with additional carbonation sometimes added. The difference between seltzer and club soda is that the latter is artificially carbonated and often includes added minerals like sodium bicarbonate. All of these provide the same hydration benefits as regular water. However, the bubbles can cause bloating, gas, or discomfort in some people, so those with digestive issues might want to avoid carbonated water.
Because it is slightly acidic due to the carbon dioxide, carbonated water's effect on your teeth might be worrisome. This isn't typically a concern with moderate consumption, but it is something to keep in mind, especially if you tend to pick up flavors that are more acidic. Ultimately, the best choice is whatever type helps you drink more water throughout the day. If the fizz of one of the top canned sparkling water brands makes it easier for you to stay hydrated, then it's a great option. Both carbonated and still water are equally hydrating, so personal preference and any specific health considerations should be your guide.