Is Carbonated Water Actually Hydrating You?

Carbonated water includes seltzer, sparkling, tonic, mineral, and soda water. Sparkling water or seltzer, which dates back to the 1700s, is artificially carbonated water without added minerals. Mineral water (such as San Pellegrino) contains natural minerals and is often naturally carbonated — with additional carbonation sometimes added. The difference between seltzer and club soda is that the latter is artificially carbonated and often includes added minerals like sodium bicarbonate. All of these provide the same hydration benefits as regular water. However, the bubbles can cause bloating, gas, or discomfort in some people, so those with digestive issues might want to avoid carbonated water.

Because it is slightly acidic due to the carbon dioxide, carbonated water's effect on your teeth might be worrisome. This isn't typically a concern with moderate consumption, but it is something to keep in mind, especially if you tend to pick up flavors that are more acidic. Ultimately, the best choice is whatever type helps you drink more water throughout the day. If the fizz of one of the top canned sparkling water brands makes it easier for you to stay hydrated, then it's a great option. Both carbonated and still water are equally hydrating, so personal preference and any specific health considerations should be your guide.