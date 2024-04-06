What 'Spring Bottled Water' Really Means

It says something about the current consumer market when something as simple as a drink of water still gets drowned under a barrage of marketing terms and glossy advertising. Even if the whole setup feels overwhelming, you don't need to be a water sommelier to understand the basics. Spring bottled water is a category that differentiates itself from purified water, distilled water, etc. because of where the water comes from — namely, a natural spring.

The most straightforward method to cash in on the rising demand for spring bottled water would be to find an underground aquifer with drinkable water, locate the spring on the surface where that water escapes, and put that water into a bottle which you then sell to someone else. There are other ways a company can extract the water from the aquifer if the spring isn't fast enough or there's some other reason that makes the process unfeasible, such as creating a borehole, but the water must be in the same condition as it would be if it had been sourced naturally. The main problem with speeding up the process is that companies may deplete the aquifer faster than it naturally replenishes itself, eventually resulting in the loss of the aquifer altogether. Of course, it makes more economic sense not to destroy your income-generating groundspring so not all spring bottled water is this exploitative.