Source Matters When It Comes To Picking The Best Tasting Bottled Water

Part of what makes a cool drink of water so delicious at the right moment is the purity. After all, water is life – and it's the key element that makes it possible. Clean water then becomes one of the healthiest things you can put in your body, improving blood oxygen circulation, regulating body temperature, boosting energy, and so much more. However, this all comes with one huge asterisk — the source of the water. If compromised, the water may cause the opposite effects, even sickness and death. Thankfully, most people in the world can access safe drinking water, but that often comes at a cost to taste, thanks to chemicals added to the water, minerals already present, and the material and age of the pipes that carry it.

That's pushed many people to rely on bottled water for most of what they drink, creating an over $300 billion industry in the United States alone that looks to get bigger with each passing year. This gives consumers near endless options, but determining the best tasting — and healthiest — one depends on seeking the source, especially given that, acording to a 2024 study conducted by the Environmental Working Group (via the New York Rural Water Association), about 64% of bottled water is just tap water, including popular bottled water brands brands like Dasani, Lifewtr, Nestlé Pure Life, Propel, and Essentia, not to mention Niagara Bottling, the brand behind Costco's Kirkland bottled water. That's why you want to look for a natural source on the label, such as a spring, glacier, or aquifer. With these, Mother Nature does the filtering, while often adding bonus material along the way.