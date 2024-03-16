The Worst Place To Store Your Bottled Water

Storing bottled water can be a challenge. It is an important item to stock up on, for both reasons of convenience and in case of emergency; however, its bulky dimensions make it hard to stow away. As such, you may be tempted to find storage solutions beyond your pantry: in a coat closet, under a bed, or even in your basement. When it comes to correct water storage, many of these options are acceptable, but there is one factor to keep in mind. No matter how desperate you are for a place to keep your bottled water, never keep it somewhere hot.

The reasons not to store bottled water in a hot environment — such as in a sunny car, at an outdoor event, or in a garage without air conditioning — extend beyond just matters of taste. Yes, doing so gives the water a somewhat strange flavor, but more concerning is why this happens. Hot temperatures have a chemical effect on the plastic from which these bottles are made, causing the normally stable molecules of plastic to leach into the water. These molecules include substances like antimony and bisphenol A (BPA), which have long been linked to health issues. As such, placing bottled water in a hot place for an extended period of time is risky to both your taste buds and your well-being.