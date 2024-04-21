10 Most Expensive Bottled Water Brands (The Prices Will Shock You)

Water is all around us, yet it remains one of the earth's most valuable resources. When we did the research for this list, we learned that there are far more people shelling out real money for "premium water" than we ever could have imagined. It feels gauche, considering how many millions of people are suffering from water scarcity all over the world. But the fact remains that luxury water in its uber-fresh, pure, Swarovski-covered glory exists, and more people are paying for it than you may think.

And once in a while, it's fun to put on our imaginary top hats and monocles and pretend to be right there with them. If you have the cash to burn, why not put it towards a bottle of water that looks more like a centuries-old potion? Or maybe a tall, sleek glass bottle covered with Swarovski crystals is closer to your brand of "stupidly rich." Some of these luxury water brands have the stamp of approval from real-life water sommeliers. Others come from the furthest corners of the world, from the fjords of Norway to the humid jungles of Brazil to the fresh springs of Tennessee. What they all have in common is a price that far exceeds $100. It begs the question: how much would you spend on a bottle of water?

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.