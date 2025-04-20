Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Water Contain BPA?
It's fairly common to peruse grocery store aisles in search of specific labels. Organic fruits, preservative-free meats, and even sugar-free beverages are just a few of the labels shoppers might keep their eye out for — though you should avoid fully trusting those organic labels. However, an equally important and sometimes overlooked label to keep in mind is if something is BPA free, meaning the container used is free of a harmful chemical known as bisphenol-A. BPA sometimes appears in cans and bottles, which can impact things like canned vegetables, sodas, and even packs of bottled water. However, at Costco, you have one less thing to worry about.
Costco's Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water does not contain BPA. In fact, according to Costco, their plastic bottle containers are made from virgin and recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Not only are the materials BPA free, but Costco also ensures that every part of the bottle – from the cap to the outside film — is completely recyclable. Plus, the brand behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Purified Water, Niagara Bottling, doesn't use BPA in any of its bottled water products either.
What does BPA-free mean for you?
Bisphenol A has been around since the early 1950s, and is primarily used to make plastics and resins — such as the materials used to store foods and beverages. Beyond metals like cans, plastics, and even water supply lines, BPA is also often found in dental sealants, eyeglass lenses, toiletries, and sports equipment. The reason it's problematic with food storage is because, over time, as food and beverages sit in a BPA-lined containers, those contaminants can leach into the product. This means that we likely consume BPA particles when we drink from a plastic water bottle or eat food from a container containing BPA. According to Healthline, studies have linked excessive BPA exposure to a range of health concerns including fertility issues, weight gain, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even thyroid problems.
With that in mind, it's worth mentioning that Kirkland Signature is just one of many popular bottled water brands that have removed BPA from its manufacturing materials. Liquid Death, Acqua Panna, Dasani, Fiji, Evian, and even Perrier are available on the market without bisphenol A. So, while the debate over purified versus spring water may rage on, at least you can shop for Costco's water knowing your bottle is free from the BPA drama.