Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Water Contain BPA?

It's fairly common to peruse grocery store aisles in search of specific labels. Organic fruits, preservative-free meats, and even sugar-free beverages are just a few of the labels shoppers might keep their eye out for — though you should avoid fully trusting those organic labels. However, an equally important and sometimes overlooked label to keep in mind is if something is BPA free, meaning the container used is free of a harmful chemical known as bisphenol-A. BPA sometimes appears in cans and bottles, which can impact things like canned vegetables, sodas, and even packs of bottled water. However, at Costco, you have one less thing to worry about.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water does not contain BPA. In fact, according to Costco, their plastic bottle containers are made from virgin and recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Not only are the materials BPA free, but Costco also ensures that every part of the bottle – from the cap to the outside film — is completely recyclable. Plus, the brand behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Purified Water, Niagara Bottling, doesn't use BPA in any of its bottled water products either.