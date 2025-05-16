The Biggest Cheese Recalls In US History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheese might just be the MVP of comfort foods. Melt it on a burger, spread it on pizza, pair it with wine, or sneak a slice straight from the fridge — there's no wrong way to enjoy it. But behind its creamy, tangy, and savory appeal lies an often-overlooked risk: when something goes wrong in production, the consequences can be serious. Over the years, the U.S. has seen a number of major cheese recalls, involving everything from foreign contaminants like plastic fragments to dangerous pathogens. Some recalls were issued out of caution. Others were more dire, linked to widespread illness, hospitalizations, and even deaths. A few made headlines due to the sheer volume of cheese pulled from shelves. Others triggered ripple effects — lawsuits, FDA crackdowns, and lasting damage to once-trusted brands.

These massive recalls that shook up the food industry affected everything from deli-sliced cheddar to imported Italian ricotta. Even beloved staples, like raw milk cheeses and processed singles, were swept up in the chaos. Read on for the most dangerous and impactful cheese recalls in U.S. history and the alarming stories behind them.