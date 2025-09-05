Is Sam's Club Member's Mark Vodka The Same As Costco's Kirkland Brand?
Wholesale retailers Sam's Club and Costco are well known for their deep discounts, impressive variety of product offerings — and maybe their long-standing rivalry. At locations with liquor departments, shoppers of age can enjoy high-quality beer, wine, and spirits for a fraction of name-brand prices. At Costco, the Kirkland Signature brand has a vodka that is particularly popular among customers — and some fans of the product have theories about its similarity to the Member's Mark vodka sold at Sam's Club. Rumors have swirled for years that both vodka brands were identical and even manufactured at the same facility that produces the ultra-popular Grey Goose vodka brand.
Despite the chatter, this claim is not actually accurate. The proof, in this case, is literally in the fine print; the Member's Mark vodka from Sam's Club has a label on the bottle stating that it was distilled in Louisville, Kentucky by I.W.A Distilling. This differs from the company producing the Kirkland brand of vodka at Costco, the LeVecke Corporation, based in Mira Loma, California.
What customers think about these store brand vodkas
Although some may be disappointed to learn that these two budget vodka aren't "dupes" for the more expensive Grey Goose brand, they seem to make up for this fact in their considerable quality and accessible price point. Social media users have even taken to sites like Reddit to discuss how impressed they are with the taste and experience of drinking these Costco and Sam's Club liquor options.
User Trippy-Skippy posted in r/Vodka, writing, "Took a chance on Sam's Club Member's Mark Vodka and I am blown away. $14 for a 1.75L and incredibly smooth. Has anyone tried it here and has opinions?" Other Reddit members in the thread replied that they were also pleased with the Sam's Club alternative to more popular and pricey brands, stating that it was "as good as Tito's for half the price." Another thread in r/Vodka featured users applauding the quality of Costco's Kirkland brand vodka, saying things like, "The Costco vodka is delicious! And inexpensive!" and "I love my Costco vodka."