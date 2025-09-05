Is Sam's Club Member's Mark Vodka The Same As Costco's Kirkland Brand?

Wholesale retailers Sam's Club and Costco are well known for their deep discounts, impressive variety of product offerings — and maybe their long-standing rivalry. At locations with liquor departments, shoppers of age can enjoy high-quality beer, wine, and spirits for a fraction of name-brand prices. At Costco, the Kirkland Signature brand has a vodka that is particularly popular among customers — and some fans of the product have theories about its similarity to the Member's Mark vodka sold at Sam's Club. Rumors have swirled for years that both vodka brands were identical and even manufactured at the same facility that produces the ultra-popular Grey Goose vodka brand.

Despite the chatter, this claim is not actually accurate. The proof, in this case, is literally in the fine print; the Member's Mark vodka from Sam's Club has a label on the bottle stating that it was distilled in Louisville, Kentucky by I.W.A Distilling. This differs from the company producing the Kirkland brand of vodka at Costco, the LeVecke Corporation, based in Mira Loma, California.