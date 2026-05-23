This Garlic Addition Makes Your Burgers Taste Like A Steakhouse's

Whether from your favorite fast food chain or grilled yourself for a backyard barbecue, burgers of all kinds can be a joy, but there's a distinctive pleasure to be found in a classy steakhouse burger. This is no coincidence – while burgers differ from steaks, that doesn't mean inspiration can't be taken from classic steak preparations to elevate your burger patties. One way to upgrade your dish is to slather the bun with the classic steakhouse accompaniment of garlic confit.

Confit is a method of slow cooking and then preserving food in some form of fat with deep historical roots in French cuisine. In taste and texture, it is similar to roasted garlic (though confit is easier to make) — more subtle than raw garlic, yet intensely savory, with a creamy consistency that makes it perfect for spreading on bread like butter.

Making garlic confit isn't complicated, and can involve no more than two ingredients — the garlic itself, plus a medium of some kind of oil or fat. After peeling and trimming a few heads of garlic broken down into individual cloves, place them in a pot and cover with your preferred oil or fat. Bring to a slight simmer over a medium heat, then reduce to such a low heat that any bubbling is barely perceptible. The time frame varies, but once the garlic is tender and tan in color, your confit is ready. It can be used immediately or refrigerated in a sealed container while still immersed in the chilled fat or oil for 1 to 2 weeks. To use garlic confit on a burger, take a few of the cloves and gently mash them onto the bottom slice of your burger bun, leaving the upper slice for any other condiments you want to add.