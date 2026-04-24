6 Store-Bought Blue Cheeses, Ranked Worst To Best

Blue cheese is one of those cheeses that people either really love or really hate. That's likely because it has such a strong flavor: ultra-tangy, supremely salty, and inarguably funky. There's also the fact that it's made in a way that some people find, well, a little off-putting — it's actually a specific strain of mold that gives blue cheese its signature blue hue. Understandably, many cheese lovers are hesitant to eat something moldy.

But for those who love blue cheese, it's unlike any other, with a distinctive flavor that sets it apart from so many other crumbly and creamy cheeses out there. I happen to fall into this camp. Although I was once a blue cheese skeptic, I'm now fully onboard with this type of cheese. That's why I decided to try out six different blue cheeses from a few local grocery stores in my area to determine which brands have the best-tasting varieties, evaluating for both flavor and texture. Everyone has different palates when it comes to cheese, so I don't expect you to fully agree with me on every single point on this list. But by having a better sense of what I tasted when I tried each of these blue cheeses, you can better select one that'll shine in all of your favorite blue cheese recipes (even if that's just cheese smeared onto crusty walnut wheat bread).