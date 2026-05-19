A Single Ingredient Makes The Best Tasting Rice Krispies Treats, Hands Down
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The ideal Rice Krispies treat is texturally gooey and generously loaded with marshmallows. On the palate, that treat should arrive buttery and flavorful, which is especially easy to nail with the help of one pantry staple: vanilla extract. Just a splash of this highly concentrated ingredient makes a world of difference for your Rice Krispies treats. As promised by its famous tagline, the popular American snack starring the iconic Kellogg's cereal brand delivers all the onomatopoeic "Snap!" "Crackle!" and "Pop!" action we could hope for in the mouthfeel department. But, when it comes to flavor, that mild cereal majorly benefits from a kick of vanilla. Meanwhile, its porous composition makes the cereal a perfect candidate to take on the extract with thorough distribution.
To incorporate it, simply add a dash of vanilla extract to your go-to Rice Krispies treats recipe as usual. To avoid altering the texture of your treat, add that vanilla extract to the still-hot saucepan of melted butter and marshmallows (pre-cereal) immediately after you remove it from the heat. At this step, it will stir seamlessly into the melty concoction. Feel free to adjust exact ingredient ratios to suit your unique taste preference. But, as a jumping-off point, ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract is roughly the right amount per 9x13-inch baking pan of Rice Krispies treats. Or, for a bolder flavor, our jazzed-up Rice Krispies treats recipe calls for one full teaspoon of vanilla extract per 9x12-inch baking dish. Dealer's choice.
A dash of vanilla extract takes Rice Krispies treats to the next level
This vanilla-forward upgrade presents a fabulous opportunity to show off an especially high-quality vanilla extract. If you've been saving a pricey bottle of artisanal Madagascar vanilla for a special occasion, this is it. Here at Tasting Table, Nielsen-Massey is our all-time favorite store-bought vanilla extract brand, for the record. We're digging its potent, real vanilla-forward flavor. Although at about $5 per ounce, it's an admitted splurge suited to diehard vanilla fans. For a more budget-friendly option, Costco customers are singing the praises of the warehouse's Pure Vanilla Extract offering, which runs for $13.99 per large 16-fluid-ounce bottle. In a pinch, whatever you have hanging out in your pantry will get the job done.
For the most flavorful Rice Krispies treats, counterbalance that sweet vanilla note with a pinch of salt. The "swalty" roundness will give your treat a craveable dimensionality that keeps snackers coming back for more. To ensure a cohesive addition, add that pinch of salt alongside the vanilla extract, stirring both elements into the melted marshmallows and butter before incorporating the cereal. Or, alternatively, you could skip the pinch of salt and use European salted butter to assemble your Krispies. This extra-creamy ingredient delivers the counterbalancing salty tones and textural lusciousness that make for a decidedly gourmet treat. Have we stoked your sweet tooth? We've also rounded up 16 more Rice Krispies treats tips to help foodies get it right every time.