This Costco Pantry Staple Is An Underrated Gem, According To Customers

Costco's giant warehouse is filled with bulk items and cult favorites. But among the many highly sought-after products, there are overlooked deals that shoppers continue to sleep on. Looking through Reddit posts and reviews across social media, one must-have item that isn't getting quite enough love is the ever-versatile pantry staple of vanilla extract. According to customers, the large 16-fluid ounce bottle of pure vanilla extract is an underrated Costco gem that's well worth the $13.99 price tag.

Most of the time, Costco shoppers are seeking items like large-scale quantities of pastries, frozen foods, or cleaning supplies. As such, something as simple as vanilla extract might go unnoticed. Positive Facebook reviews of the ingredient call it "the only kind I use." The vanilla extract is even lauded in a Reddit thread, asking users which is the most underrated item at Costco. One comment calls it out by name, stating "Pure Vanilla Extract, 16oz ... great stuff especially with all the holiday baking coming up."

Having a quality vanilla extract in your kitchen is an absolute necessity not just for baking cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, but also for preparing luscious desserts. Whether you're making a strawberry overnight oats recipe or a no-bake cheesecake, it's imperative to keep your pantry well-stocked with this Costco offering. The chorus of customer praise for this hidden gem proves why it's a perfect product.