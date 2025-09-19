Kellogg's is one of the biggest names in the breakfast cereal game. There's a good chance that at least some of your favorites (and some of the very best cereals overall) can be found in the brand's lineup, which consists of a wide range of cereal styles. This includes the sweetest, most kid-friendly, dessert-like cereals, as well as more austere and grown-up varieties — the type you might choose when you're looking for an easy and healthy-feeling breakfast.

Quite frankly, even if you know a number of favorites from Kellogg's, there are probably some cereal brands you didn't realize are under the same umbrella. With that in mind, we're taking a closer look at every cereal brand owned by Kellogg's as of this writing. Whether you're an avid cereal eater or just want to learn which of your favorites hails from the food conglomerate, you're in the right place. Here is every cereal brand owned by Kellogg's.