Every Cereal Brand Owned By Kellogg's
Kellogg's is one of the biggest names in the breakfast cereal game. There's a good chance that at least some of your favorites (and some of the very best cereals overall) can be found in the brand's lineup, which consists of a wide range of cereal styles. This includes the sweetest, most kid-friendly, dessert-like cereals, as well as more austere and grown-up varieties — the type you might choose when you're looking for an easy and healthy-feeling breakfast.
Quite frankly, even if you know a number of favorites from Kellogg's, there are probably some cereal brands you didn't realize are under the same umbrella. With that in mind, we're taking a closer look at every cereal brand owned by Kellogg's as of this writing. Whether you're an avid cereal eater or just want to learn which of your favorites hails from the food conglomerate, you're in the right place. Here is every cereal brand owned by Kellogg's.
Frosted Flakes
Frosted Flakes is one of the most iconic cereal brands from Kellogg's, thanks largely to the cereal's long-time mascot: Tony the Tiger. In fact, you've probably seen countless Frosted Flakes commercials with the cartoon character (for a cereal we'd argue is somewhat boring).
The flakes are made from corn, giving them a slightly sweet flavor. There's a subtle note of corn that keeps the product from tasting too simple, as well, since the frosting doesn't really offer much beyond a vague sweetness. The result is a cereal that's lightly flavored and delightfully crunch, though it tends to get soggy fairly quickly.
It may not be the most interesting sweetened cereal out there, but it makes us nostalgic for those early mornings before elementary school. Maybe not exactly "gr-r-reat," as Tony would say, but close enough.
Kashi
Moving on to what feels like more of a grown-up brand, Kashi represents a very different segment of the cereal market. This line of cereals seems to center more health-focused consumers, who may want extra fiber, whole grains, or even protein in their diets.
There isn't really one type of cereal under the Kashi name, but rather a family of cereals. Some of these contain flakes and clusters of grains, while others feature shredded wheat or are shaped into little Os. From the indulgent chocolate crunch to the fruity organic berry clusters, there's something for every cereal lover. Kashi is also known for offering plant-based cereals, so if you're trying to avoid animal products, this is probably a safe brand to seek out.
Most of these cereals are still sweetened, although perhaps more lightly so than some of the other, more kid-focused products on this list. However, crunchy, crispy, and varied textures are a big part of what makes Kashi cereals shine.
All-Bran
While eating a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables is probably the best way to get your fiber needs met, some cereal types can help boost your fiber intake for the day. Kellogg's All-Bran is designed to do just that.
Another line of cereals that arguably markets itself to more health-focused consumers, Kellogg's offers several flavors of All-Bran to choose. The original All-Bran is made with wheat bran and contains roughly 40% of the average person's fiber needs for the day. The complete wheat flakes offer a similar flavor profile but very different texture, since this cereal comes in a flaked form.
There's also bran buds, which work particularly well in parfaits and yogurt bowls. Sure, this may not be the sexiest kind of cereal on the shelf, but it makes meeting your fiber goals easier than ever.
Honey Smacks
Out of all the kid-centered cereals on this list, we knew the least about Honey Smacks. This cereal is made from puffed wheat, giving it a mild flavor that's almost bordering on cardboard-like. The fact that it's sweetened gives it a more inviting flavor, but it's definitely not one of Kellogg's most interesting offerings.
That being said, if you grew up eating this kind of cereal? There's a good chance it still brings back fond memories. And plenty of people have grown up with it at this point — the cereal was introduced to the market all the way back in 1953 and has remained on store shelves since (except for a salmonella-related recall in 2018, that is).
Not every Kellogg's fan holds a big place in their heart for Honey Smacks, though. In fact, out of 193 reviews left on the product's website (as of this writing), it only has a three-out-of-five star rating.
Corn Pops
We happen to think corn-based cereals are some of the tastiest on the market, so it should come as no surprise that we're big fans of Kellogg's Corn Pops. Another super simplistic cereal, this features corn-shaped balls flavored with just a touch of sweetness. Because corn already has a natural sweetness of its own, it pairs nicely with the subtle sugary glaze that gives each piece of cereal its sheen.
This is the type of cereal you can actually eat straight from the box — no milk required — which makes it a convenient option for snacking. There may be more exciting cereals out there, but corn lovers are sure to appreciate this cereal option.
Additionally, according to some consumers, Corn Pops have begun to taste quite similar to Kix (another sweetened, corn-based cereal) over time. However, the recipe may have changed at some point in the 21st century, since there didn't seem to be a striking similarity between Corn Pops and Kix before a certain point.
Froot Loops
One of the most iconic cereal brands of all time — for children, at least — is Froot Loops. One of the many fruit-flavored cereal brands out there, these taste like a much more exciting version of Cheerios. Admittedly, the fruitiness of Froot Loops tastes kind of artificial, but that's probably what most people expect when they choose such an unnaturally colored food product. It's sweet, of course, but not so saccharine that you'd mistake this for actual candy (looking at you, Lucky Charms).
If you like fruity cereals, then you likely won't be disappointed by Froot Loops; they're one of the better options on the market, after all. We also like turning them into Rice Krispie-like treats for a fun, fruitier, and undeniably more colorful version of the original snack. Try making the dessert the next time you buy a box of Froot Loops from the grocery store.
Special K
Special K is another cereal line from Kellogg's that's trying to be healthier than other sugary cereals out there. In fact, there was a point in time when the company tried to market the "Special K diet," which had questionable health benefits (to put it lightly). Yet many varieties in this line pack a decent amount of sweetness. The whole grain flakes are usually flavored with some blend of baking spices or complemented by dried fruits or other flavorful ingredients.
There are blends with strawberries and blueberries for the fruity-inclined folks, while the chocolatey delight version may appeal to people with a more active sweet tooth. Some varieties even have yogurt pieces or clusters that make for a more interesting meal. If you're looking for a grown-up cereal that still knows how to have fun, Special K is worth a try. With so many flavors, there's almost definitely one you'll want to try.
Mueslix
There are plenty of cereal brands — including some from Kellogg's itself — that aren't likely to satiate you for a very long time. Sure: They may fill you up for an hour or two. But you're probably going to be pretty hungry soon after breakfast if all you eat is some sugar-spiked processed grain. On that note, Kellogg's Mueslix may be an exception to this. This cereal packs a number of different flavorful and filling elements to make for a bowl that feels like an actual meal.
When you open a box of Mueslix, you'll find whole grain wheat, barley, rolled oats, dates, raisins, and almonds — all combined together to create a crunchy cereal mix. The inclusion of raisins and dates makes for a subtle sweetness that feels a bit more fulfilling than the sugary coating you'll find on many of Kellogg's cereals, as well, and there are several varieties to consider (if you're intrigued by such a product).
Frosted Mini Wheats
Are you a big texture person when it comes to cereal? If so, then Frosted Mini Wheats are probably right up your alley. These dense bunches of shredded wheat — topped with just the right amount of frosting — are super crunchy until they've soaked in milk for a few minutes. After that, they become soft and pillowy, while retaining enough crispness to keep things interesting.
The shredded wheat may taste fairly dull by itself, but that layer of frosting really does make all the difference on the flavor front. Now, that additional sugar means some question this cereal brand's overall nutritional profile. But it contains a decent amount of iron, which is something to keep in mind if you need to increase your intake of that mineral.
The original Frosted Mini Wheats are solid, though you can also try out some of the brand's other flavors when you want to switch things up. The cinnamon roll and strawberry flavors are some of the more interesting varieties in the lineup.
Rice Krispies
Sometimes, the most delicious foods are also the simplest — at least, that's true when it comes to Rice Krispies. Arguably one of the most beloved products in the Kellogg's lineup, this puffed rice cereal is about as simple as it gets. It's literally just crispy rice that's subtly sweet, which helps make things more interesting.
It's not just the cereal's flavor that makes Rice Krispies famous; it's the sound, too. The iconic "snap, crackle, and pop" of the cereal as it comes into contact with milk is a huge part of the appeal, though Rice Krispies are delicious on their own.
Of course, they may be even better when they're transformed into Rice Krispies treats. You can keep your batch basic, or you can learn how to jazz the treats up at home. This cereal is available in an assortment of different flavors, too, so there are plenty of options at your disposal.
Bear Naked
For people who like starting their day with cereal but are looking for something that might be a bit more filling, granola is a great option. It can be eaten like cereal, of course, but it can also be incorporated into yogurt parfaits, smoothie bowls, overnight oats, and beyond. Kellogg's might not be a company that's known for its wealth of granola options, but it does have Bear Naked cereal, which offers a wide selection of granola flavors from which to choose.
Some of the more popular flavors in the Bear Naked lineup are granola maple pecan crumble, oats and honey, and salted caramel. Additionally, Bear Naked originally began as a homemade brand before being purchased by the company in 2007 – all before the founder turned 30 years old. Even if you're not a fan of granola yourself, you have to admit the young entrepreneur had a handle on the cereal market.
Apple Jacks
Apple and cinnamon is a flavor combination that has massive appeal. If you grew up eating apple pies or similarly flavored apple-based desserts, then it's probably a nostalgic combo for you. Kellogg's is apparently trying to capitalize on these flavors with its Apple Jacks cereal. Its signature apple cinnamon cereal is sweeter than most other Kellogg's cereals we've tried in the past, which makes it a good option when you're searching for a fruity but comforting snack.
Now, we have to admit the color of this cereal is quite strange. The mixture of pale red and green O-shaped pieces is kind of off-putting, in fact, since it looks so unnatural. That being said, you're still apt to like this cereal if you enjoy anything apple cinnamon-flavored. Since it's been on the market since 1965, the cereal brand clearly has had plenty of staying power with consumers.
Raisin Bran
Have you ever wished you could work more raisins into your diet? No? Well, neither have we ... but we're sure some people out there love raisins enough to have had this aspiration for themselves. For those people, we recommend Raisin Bran. , which is also one of the more natural-tasting and fruit-focused cereal brands owned by Kellogg's.
Now, the whole wheat and bran flakes aren't particularly enticing on their own. But they do provide crunch and crispness, as well as that wheat-type flavor that you can only get from this kind of cereal. Of course, the raisins are the aspect that stands out the most with this product. With their chewy texture and sweet (but-not-too-sweet) flavor, they make the perfect accompaniment to an otherwise sort of boring cereal base. Some view this as a somewhat healthy cereal option, too, though others disagree with that view.
Cracklin' Oat Bran
If you're looking for a fiber-rich cereal that looks like it could easily be mistaken for dog food, Cracklin' Oat Bran will be right up your alley. In fact, we have to admit this might be one of the least delicious-looking cereal brands under the Kellogg's umbrella. Yet despite that not-so-pleasant appearance, it seems Cracklin' Oat Bran has a loyal following among fiber seekers.
The oat-based cereal is formed into rectangular shapes that — let's be honest — take forever to chew. Then again, some people appear to love that intense crunchiness. We still think Cracklin' Oat Bran tastes best when it's combined with some sort of fresh fruit, though, since a softer textured item can help break things up.
Krave
Some people view cereal strictly as a breakfast food, believing it only has a place at the table during the morning. Some, though, think of cereal as more of a dessert, while others jump between both ideologies (happily eating cereal whenever the mood strikes). The latter two groups are most inclined to enjoy Krave: A tasty cereal brand that features crunchy pieces filled with chocolate.
The Kellogg's-owned cereal first hit store shelves in the U.S. in 2012, and has been going strong ever since. The crispy exterior of the cereal hides a center of chocolate, which makes this one of the most delicious and decadent cereals in the lineup. In fact, you'll likely be pleased with Krave when you're craving a chocolate-centric cereal with a nice crunch to it.
Crispix
Another cereal that texture lovers go crazy for is Crispix. Now, to start, this cereal uses the two best cereal grains out there: Rice and corn. Secondly, those grains are shaped into a sort of lattice-like structure that forms an air pocket, which makes for a supremely satisfying crunch. By adding a touch of sweetness to the mix, Kellogg's really pulls the whole product together, creating the sort of middle-ground sweetness that can appeal to kids and adults alike.
First released in the 1980s, the cereal brand was specifically developed to mimic the already-released Chex. Unsurprisingly, they're pretty similar to the other cereal despite their different shapes (though Chex also comes in corn, rice, and wheat varieties). Additionally, keep in mind that Crispix gets soggy incredibly fast, so you can't let it linger in milk too long.
Smart Start
One of the main appeals of more adult-focused cereals is that you're often working with more than one flavor and texture in a box. Instead of the simplicity of Frosted Flakes, for example, a cereal like Smart Start combines crunchy oat clusters with the otherwise standard toasted multi-grain flakes. This way, you get the crispness of the flakes alongside the bold crunchiness of the clusters, ensuring you don't get bored halfway through your bowl.
This Kellogg's cereal brand is likely to appeal to folks who want to work more fiber into their diet. And while it's also one of the simpler healthy-feeling cereal varieties on this list, some Smart Start lovers reported having problems finding the product at their local grocery stores in 2024.
Corn Flakes
If there's one cereal brand that should make you think of the Kellogg's company immediately, it has to be Corn Flakes. Is there a more well-known cereal in the United States? Maybe not. Part of the reason for Corn Flakes' fame is the fact that it's been around for so long, with the patent for the product first submitted in 1895. Since Corn Flakes have been on store shelves for over a century, several generations have grown up eating the product.
Naturally, corn flakes are made with corn (which we've already mentioned has a lovely natural sweetness that's ideal as a cereal base). However, there's also another layer of sweetness there to ensure the cereal doesn't taste too bland after a few bites. Quite frankly, as simple as it may be, it's hard not to love this classic Kellogg's cereal brand.
Extra
Another brand of granola owned by Kellogg's, you might not have come across Extra as often as Bear Naked. Perhaps it's less prevalent on store shelves because there are only two flavors in the lineup: Chocolate chunk granola and toasted almond granola.
Although there aren't many flavors to choose from, we have to admit both of these options sound delicious, particularly if you're looking for a type of granola that can add an extra touch of sweetness to your cereal or yogurt bowl. This stuff can be enjoyed with cereal, of course, but you can also eat it straight out of the bag if you're looking for an easy, crunchy snack to take on the go. Consider giving it a try if a more standard cereal isn't hitting the spot.