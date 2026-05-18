Not Paint, Not Refinish: How To Give Dated Oak Cabinets A Stylish Refresh

If you have oak cabinets and are itching to give your kitchen a fresh look, you're likely dreading what you're sure will be a massive project. Well, procrastinate no longer: There are all kinds of ways to refresh your kitchen without going full remodel. Maybe renovating isn't in your budget — cabinets are pricey, after all. Maybe you rent and can't make permanent changes. In any case, you want to design a kitchen that won't feel dated, and a game-changer is thinking about elements you could easily swap out in five or 10 years to update the entire room.

Touches like hardware, lighting, backsplashes, appliances, and decor can take your kitchen in a whole new direction. Oak cabinets in particular are a common concern. They were super popular in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s so a lot of kitchens have them, and they can look dated today. But that doesn't mean you have to replace them or even paint or stain them. In fact, painting can make matters worse because of oak's heavy grain and deep pores — you may not get a nice, even finish. Small changes around kitchen cabinets can make them look new and different. With a change of hardware or a modern backsplash, they can look chic and bring further appreciation for their wood tone and warmth. Think about your budget and what you can do as a renter versus owner to decide what changes to make.