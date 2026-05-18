How Big Of A Sheet Cake You Need To Feed Over 100 People

Whether you have a graduation coming up or a milestone birthday to celebrate, there's a good chance you're trying to plan out everything you need to host the perfect event. Part of that is ensuring you buy the right-sized cake, which can be tricky depending on how many people you have invited. A sheet cake is a pretty safe bet when it comes to feeding a crowd, especially if you're trying to get everything together at the last minute.

Sheet cakes can be picked at nearly every large grocery store or bakery, and the turnaround time isn't usually too long, regardless of whether or not you order in advance. There are some things you should know about ordering Costco sheet cakes, if that's your go-to. But no matter where you order, you do need to have a size in mind for when you get there. If you're planning to host over 100 people, a 12x18-inch cake could get you there, but it's best to aim somewhere around the 18x26-inch mark.

A standard slice of cake at an event is typically about 2-inches long and 1 to 3-inches wide. If you're cutting exactly 2x2-inch slices, an 18x26-inch cake should technically feed around 117 people — here's the way to determine how many people your sheet cake will feed, should you feel like doing the math. You might need to stretch it a bit further, though, if you start off with thicker slices.