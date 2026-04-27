What You Actually Get From A Walmart Bakery Graduation Cake

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It's that time of year again. The robes are being ironed, the degrees are being rolled, and countless students are ready to walk across the stage and mark their graduations. If you have such an occasion coming up, you might be worrying about all of the party supplies you need, like a celebratory cake. In case you didn't know, Walmart actually has some great customizable options and we've gathered all the info you need to know before you order.

Walmart currently has five different full size graduation cakes on offer that range in price. The cheapest is the Classic Grad Round Cake, which is available in 6-, 8-, or 10-inch sizes. The 6-inch, which serves 12 people, costs $14.98 and the 10-inch (21 servings) cake is $29.98. There is also a sheet cake available that can serve between 24 and 96 people ($24.96 to $59.96, respectively), an 8-inch heart shaped cake (serves 16, costs $24.98), a 6-inch barrel cake ($16.44) and a fun two tier cake that serves 64 and costs $68, if you want to go all out.

Each one is made to order and features fun graduation-themed decorations like plastic caps, scrolls, signs, and gold and black-colored piping. Like when you're ordering any custom cake from Walmart, you need to schedule your pickup in advance but they can be ready in 24 to 48 hours — and you can make any of the cakes entirely your own.