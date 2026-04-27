What You Actually Get From A Walmart Bakery Graduation Cake
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It's that time of year again. The robes are being ironed, the degrees are being rolled, and countless students are ready to walk across the stage and mark their graduations. If you have such an occasion coming up, you might be worrying about all of the party supplies you need, like a celebratory cake. In case you didn't know, Walmart actually has some great customizable options and we've gathered all the info you need to know before you order.
Walmart currently has five different full size graduation cakes on offer that range in price. The cheapest is the Classic Grad Round Cake, which is available in 6-, 8-, or 10-inch sizes. The 6-inch, which serves 12 people, costs $14.98 and the 10-inch (21 servings) cake is $29.98. There is also a sheet cake available that can serve between 24 and 96 people ($24.96 to $59.96, respectively), an 8-inch heart shaped cake (serves 16, costs $24.98), a 6-inch barrel cake ($16.44) and a fun two tier cake that serves 64 and costs $68, if you want to go all out.
Each one is made to order and features fun graduation-themed decorations like plastic caps, scrolls, signs, and gold and black-colored piping. Like when you're ordering any custom cake from Walmart, you need to schedule your pickup in advance but they can be ready in 24 to 48 hours — and you can make any of the cakes entirely your own.
Personalizing a Walmart graduation cake
You can order either a chocolate cake, a classic white cake, a yellow cake, or a mix, depending on which size you choose. You can also add a strawberry or Bavarian creme filling and choose between a rich and creamy buttercream frosting or a light and fluffy whipped topping. Finally, the bakery staff will add any message you like to the cake (within reason) and you can add photos, too.
People are huge fans of the cakes. One Instagram user even ordered one despite the fact she doesn't have a graduation coming up. In a video she said, "This is my first time having Walmart's yellow cake. It's really good. It's pretty soft and moist and I always love their chocolate buttercream. It's rich but it's not over the top." Another customer who bought a Graduation cake from Walmart said their order was "delicious", on Facebook, while someone else wrote, "Their cakes are good value and taste great. I always get compliments when I have them."
A TikTok user also highlighted the value of the cakes in a video, calling it a "lifesaver". "It comes with all the toppers ... They have a variety of different options ... You can customize it to whatever you want," she said. And if you're looking for even more choice, Walmart has graduation cupcakes too. Before ordering, you should know this about their cakes, but they're great to have on hand.