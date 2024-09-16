The Way To Determine How Many People Your Sheet Cake Will Feed

There are also a few other variables to keep in mind here as you calculate. This formula covers the dimensions of length and width, which still leaves height. If your sheet cake is going to have multiple layers (i.e. more than one sheet cake stacked on top of each other, bound together by filling), then smaller pieces will satisfy per serving. Otherwise, single-layer sheet cakes are going to be cut into larger pieces per guest. Single-layer sheet cakes will be cut into roughly 3 x 3-inch slices, while thicker sheet cakes will be cut around 2 x 2 inches. At weddings, standard cake size is a much smaller 1 x 2 inches per single-layer slice. Also, if this sheet cake is intended for a child's birthday party, then it's probably a safe bet that the pieces are going to be smaller than pieces cut for a grown-up holiday party at the office.

This calculation method also works with any sheet pan dessert like brownies, blondies, crumble, or dump cake (which is different from spoon cake, for the record). To clarify, this formula does not work with circular cakes, which require their own formula to calculate. In general, half sheet pans will yield the ideal cake size for small gatherings like birthday parties and baby showers, and quarter sheet pans are perfect for more intimate affairs like Mother's Day gatherings or dinner parties.